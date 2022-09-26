ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersburg, OH

Crilow receives scholarship from Agriculture Education Foundation

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
The Agriculture Education Foundation announces five scholarships issued for the fall semester of 2022. Five students becoming agriculture educators are each a recipient of $1,000 toward tuition costs this semester.

Cora Crilow, a local graduate of West Holmes High School is among those recognized. Crilow is active in FFA and 4-H. She was recognized by the Ohio FFA with a State Degree. To gain that level of excellence, she was a leader in FFA where she was part of multiple teams that were regularly top performers in state competitions.

Over the course of her time in the FFA, she served in various leadership roles including Treasurer and Secretary. She is a meticulous bookkeeper who was awarded gold in both positions for the quality of books. To top that off, she graduated with honors.

“I am appreciative to be recognized with this scholarship,” said Crilow. “I am looking forward to educating future generations of America and giving back the benefits I received from agriculture education.”

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their commitment to agriculture education. The recipients all provided applications that revealed a thorough understanding of the greatest threats to the food supply in America.

