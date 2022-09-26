Memphis marketing and communications firm wins national minority business award

A Memphis-based marketing and communications firm recently won a national minority business award.

The Carter Malone Group was named the Minority Marketing & Communications Firm of the Year by the U.S. Department of Commerce and Minority Business Development Agency. Deidre Malone, founder, president and CEO of The Carter Malone Group, received the award at the 2022 Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards in Washington, D.C., last week.

“This award reinforces the fact that minority businesses are successful and thriving. I am humbled by this honor and grateful to have such a strong voice in the Mid-South, the MMBC Continuum and Tennessee MBDA Business Center advocating for minority businesses,” Malone said in a statement.

Memphis business news:'All about the workers': Memphis companies honored for promoting equity in hiring

Black-owned restaurants:A new Black Restaurant Week celebrates Memphis restaurants. Here's what to know.

The MED Week Awards are considered the highest level of national recognition a U.S. minority-owned firm can receive from the Department of Commerce. The awards celebrate the achievements of minority entrepreneurs and the individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to advancing minority business enterprises.

The Carter Malone Group is a client of the Tennessee Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center, operated by the Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum (MMBC Continuum), which nominated the agency for the national award.

“We are proud to have one of our MBDA Business Center clients acknowledged amongst the elite firms being recognized nationally for the quality work that they provide on a local, regional and national scale,” said Jozelle Booker, operator of the Tennessee MBDA Business Center and president and CEO of the MMBC Continuum, in a statement.

Memphis development:Is Uptown Memphis’ Malone Park Commons project a national model for urban development?

The arts in Memphis:'A huge asset for Memphis': Hattiloo plans to open second site, partner with LeMoyne-Owen

Malone founded The Carter Malone Group in 2003. It is one of the Mid-South area’s largest minority- and woman-owned public relations agencies. The agency now has a roster of more than 30 clients including the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, the City of Memphis, Comcast, Rhodes College and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

“We have won many awards over the years but this award means a great deal to me and my firm for a number of reasons,” Malone said in a statement. “First, we were nominated by one of the hardest working agencies that supports minority businesses, the Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum through the Tennessee MBDA Business Center it operates. From the president to my advisor, they are always available to guide and assist me. Second, I have an amazing staff who always goes the extra mile for our clients and me, and it shows in the quality of our work.”

Omer Yusuf covers the Ford project in Haywood County, residential real estate, tourism and banking for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached via email Omer.Yusuf@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @OmerAYusuf.