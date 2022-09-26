Read full article on original website
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
White House announces French President Macron’s 1st U.S. visit during Biden tenure
WASHINGTON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden’s tenure, an occasion marked by pomp and pageantry that is designed to celebrate relations between the United States and its closest allies. The Dec. 1...
WATCH: Biden outlines FEMA response plan after Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life.”. Watch Biden’s remarks...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Sunny Hostin: Reaction to Biden gaffe on dead congresswoman shows America is ‘ageist’
Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” says she was dismayed by the reaction from the media and public following a verbal gaffe by President Biden this week when he asked if a congresswoman who died earlier this year was in attendance at the event where he was speaking.
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
WATCH: Biden delivers remarks at Hispanic Heritage Month reception at the White House
President Joe Biden said he, and the country, will “do whatever it takes, as long as it takes,” to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian as he delivered remarks at Hispanic Heritage month at the White House Friday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. “We’re...
Biden administration scales back student debt cancellation; GOP states sue to halt plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
Biden administration lays out strategy to end hunger in the U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and...
CBO estimates Biden’s student debt plan could cost $400 billion over 30 years
President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation will cost the federal government about $400 billion over the next 30 years, according to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office. The figures were released Monday in response to a request from Republican lawmakers who oppose Biden’s plan in large...
WATCH LIVE: Biden gives update on Hurricane Ian response as Florida begins recovery
President Joe Biden gives an update on the federal response to Hurricane Ian on Friday as Florida begins its recovery and the Carolinas prepare for the storm’s onslaught. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above. Ian had come ashore Wednesday on...
PBS NewsHour
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House...
Hurricane Ian latest updates: storm makes second US landfall in South Carolina
Storm makes landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina following rising death toll in Florida – follow live updates
WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jean-Pierre holds briefing ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing as Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall. The event is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top...
Conservative activist Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared on Thursday for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know...
WATCH: President Biden celebrates Disability Pride Month at the White House
President Joe Biden celebrated the Americans with Disabilities Act and marked Disability Pride Month at the White House Wednesday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Biden said the ADA “is a testament to the character of our people, to the country. It’s proof we can work together and keep moving closer to realizing the promise of America for all Americans.”
WATCH LIVE: FEMA director gives updates on Hurricane Ian in White House briefing
FEMA director Deanne Criswell will join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at a briefing Tuesday afternoon, as Hurricane Ian barrels over Cuba on a path that appears likely to hit Tampa, Florida. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.
Biden’s debt cancellation plan targeted by Libertarian group lawsuit
A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden’s plan,...
