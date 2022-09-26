ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Amazon is turning your Alexa smart speaker into a Wi-Fi extender

Amazon has announced that its new Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will help to boost your home's Wi-Fi signal strength. A couple of its older Echo models will also get the feature. At its September 2022 Amazon Launch Event, the retail and device giant unveiled a new feature called Eero in...
yankodesign.com

This sleek electric toothbrush uses a MagSafe-inspired magnetic wireless charging dock

You have to admit, MagSafe was always a little too impressive. Aside from being convenient (you don’t need to align ports and chargers, or worry about whether the jack is plugged in), MagSafe was just satisfying. A simple snapping sound would tell you that your device, be it your MacBook or your iPhone, was securely connected to the charger. Why am I talking about MagSafe in a piece that’s very clearly about a toothbrush? Because the Mode Electric Toothbrush comes with that same reliably convenient snapping action. Meet Mode – a slick-looking toothbrush that charges as easily as it cleans your teeth. Armed with a magnetic dock that plugs right into a standard socket, Mode lets you snap the toothbrush onto the dock when you’re done brushing. Once it snaps in place, not only does it conveniently stay there till you need it again, it also charges its batteries so you’re at 100% always, all the time.
CNET

Anker Debuts New Soundcore Liberty 4 Earbuds With Heart-Rate Monitor

Anker doesn't exactly make make high-end earbuds, but its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ($170) headphones are positioned to be premium true-wireless earbuds that don't cost as much as other premium earbuds. Now Anker is moving away from the bulkier design of those buds and releasing the new Liberty 4 with an AirPods-like pipe design and a built-in heart-rate sensor. They're due to ship in October in black or white for $150.
The Verge

Ring’s new Spotlight Cam Pro mashes its most advanced features into a wireless design

Ring’s got a new top-of-the-line “Pro” security camera that packs all of the company’s advanced features into a more versatile design, complete with wire-free options for the first time. The Spotlight Cam Pro adds radar-powered 3D motion detection, color pre-roll, and Bird’s Eye View in a new design that can be powered by battery, a solar panel, and, of course, the good ol’ plug-in option. You can preorder the new Spotlight Cam Pro today: the battery and plug-in power options are $229.99, and the solar panel-powered model is $249.99.
Android Police

Anker's newest earbuds are here to help you rock all day and sleep through every night

While Sony and Samsung may be the most popular names in true wireless earbuds — well, that aren't Apple-owned — Anker's audio-focused Soundcore has proven itself over the last several years, making some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, known for value, ease of use, and comfort. Its Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are some of the comfiest our earbud expert Daniel Bader has ever worn, and the frequent deals they receive help them offer premium grade sound and ANC for half the price of its Sony, Jabra, and Google brethren. (Speaking of, they're still $51 off right now.)
SFGate

SimpliSafe Home Security System Review

SimpliSafe offers customizable security systems that are ideal for anyone looking for an easy-to-use system and fast DIY installation. Its flexible packages and reasonable pricing make it ideal for a wide variety of home security needs, though it lacks some of the smart home capabilities its competitors offer. However, if you're looking for wireless home security, SimpliSafe is a great pick. You can install up to 99 sensors, detectors, smart locks, keypads, outdoor cameras, and key fobs - without any messy wires. Let's break down exactly what the company offers. Key Takeaways  If you're a tech-obsessed millennial...
