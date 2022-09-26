Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Amazon is turning your Alexa smart speaker into a Wi-Fi extender
Amazon has announced that its new Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will help to boost your home's Wi-Fi signal strength. A couple of its older Echo models will also get the feature. At its September 2022 Amazon Launch Event, the retail and device giant unveiled a new feature called Eero in...
This 2-person pop-up tent will make setting up your next campsite a breeze
Save 16% on a time-saving tent from Amazon.
Amazon's Wi-Fi solution is getting better with eero PoE 6 and backup internet for spotty connections
If you've got eero for your home Wi-Fi, you could be getting a free upgrade with Echo Dot 4th and 5th generation smart speakers getting eero support. Amazon also has a new power over Ethernet solution for professional home installations and small businesses.
Lockly Vision Elite Smart Lock review: Smart lock, doorbell and security camera in one
This smart lock does a pretty good job of combining several smart home devices into one.
The Home Depot's internet-famous giant skeleton has a frightening (and cheaper) alternative
The towering skeleton even has a moving jaw to give passerby the heebie-jeebies.
yankodesign.com
This sleek electric toothbrush uses a MagSafe-inspired magnetic wireless charging dock
You have to admit, MagSafe was always a little too impressive. Aside from being convenient (you don’t need to align ports and chargers, or worry about whether the jack is plugged in), MagSafe was just satisfying. A simple snapping sound would tell you that your device, be it your MacBook or your iPhone, was securely connected to the charger. Why am I talking about MagSafe in a piece that’s very clearly about a toothbrush? Because the Mode Electric Toothbrush comes with that same reliably convenient snapping action. Meet Mode – a slick-looking toothbrush that charges as easily as it cleans your teeth. Armed with a magnetic dock that plugs right into a standard socket, Mode lets you snap the toothbrush onto the dock when you’re done brushing. Once it snaps in place, not only does it conveniently stay there till you need it again, it also charges its batteries so you’re at 100% always, all the time.
CNET
Anker Debuts New Soundcore Liberty 4 Earbuds With Heart-Rate Monitor
Anker doesn't exactly make make high-end earbuds, but its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ($170) headphones are positioned to be premium true-wireless earbuds that don't cost as much as other premium earbuds. Now Anker is moving away from the bulkier design of those buds and releasing the new Liberty 4 with an AirPods-like pipe design and a built-in heart-rate sensor. They're due to ship in October in black or white for $150.
Simplify your meal prep with a new KitchenAid cutting board from Amazon
This reversible cutting board is on sale for $14.44 right now.
The Verge
Ring’s new Spotlight Cam Pro mashes its most advanced features into a wireless design
Ring’s got a new top-of-the-line “Pro” security camera that packs all of the company’s advanced features into a more versatile design, complete with wire-free options for the first time. The Spotlight Cam Pro adds radar-powered 3D motion detection, color pre-roll, and Bird’s Eye View in a new design that can be powered by battery, a solar panel, and, of course, the good ol’ plug-in option. You can preorder the new Spotlight Cam Pro today: the battery and plug-in power options are $229.99, and the solar panel-powered model is $249.99.
Bluetti EB3A portable power station review: A compact portable power station champion
Typically, shoebox-sized power stations will compromise on power output and features, especially when making them affordable. With the EB3A, Bluetti tried to buck those trends — in many ways, it does.
Target's holiday Deal Days are coming even earlier this year
Holiday sales keep getting earlier and earlier.
This $7 roll-up dish drying rack is perfect for small kitchens
Save 60% on an easy-to-store stainless steel dish rack.
Best JBL headphones: earbuds, on-ears, true wireless and more
If you're looking for a new pair of cans in 2022, you could do a lot worse than JBL headphones. Here are the brand's best....
Take your meals on the go with a $6 portable stainless steel cutlery set
Get a fork, knife, spoon, and compact nesting case for just $5.94 at Amazon.
Protect your grill from the elements with Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Covers on sale at Amazon
These grill covers start at just $25.49 and go up from there.
This inflatable Coleman spa has a 4-person capacity and massage jets for $245
Save $199 on the Coleman Bahamas AirJet Spa from Walmart while the sale is live.
Anker's newest earbuds are here to help you rock all day and sleep through every night
While Sony and Samsung may be the most popular names in true wireless earbuds — well, that aren't Apple-owned — Anker's audio-focused Soundcore has proven itself over the last several years, making some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, known for value, ease of use, and comfort. Its Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are some of the comfiest our earbud expert Daniel Bader has ever worn, and the frequent deals they receive help them offer premium grade sound and ANC for half the price of its Sony, Jabra, and Google brethren. (Speaking of, they're still $51 off right now.)
Costco is selling a life-sized Mickey Mouse Nutcracker for $800
The figure stands a full 5 feet tall.
Best Bose headphones 2022: noise-cancelling and wireless
Bose offers an impressive range of headphones, offering noise-cancelling and Bluetooth from earbuds and over-ears.
SimpliSafe Home Security System Review
SimpliSafe offers customizable security systems that are ideal for anyone looking for an easy-to-use system and fast DIY installation. Its flexible packages and reasonable pricing make it ideal for a wide variety of home security needs, though it lacks some of the smart home capabilities its competitors offer. However, if you're looking for wireless home security, SimpliSafe is a great pick. You can install up to 99 sensors, detectors, smart locks, keypads, outdoor cameras, and key fobs - without any messy wires. Let's break down exactly what the company offers. Key Takeaways If you're a tech-obsessed millennial...
