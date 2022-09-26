Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
COVID Wastewater Metrics Trending Up in Greater Boston
The amount of COVID-19 being detected in Greater Boston's wastewater has been on the rise recently, as the weather begins to get colder and wintertime approaches. Data that was updated Wednesday from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority shows the amount of virus copies per milliliter of wastewater is trending upward in communities on both the north and south systems, according to samples collected through Monday.
nbcboston.com
Mass. National Guard Soldier Allegedly Pursued, Harassed Bus He Thought Was Full of Migrants
A Massachusetts National Guard soldier is accused of aggressively pursuing and harassing a tour bus full of senior citizens because he thought they were migrants sent from Florida. Christopher Hoffman, 51, is accused of following a tour bus arriving to Cape Cod for more than 10 miles on Route 28....
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts SNAP Benefits to Increase in Response to Rising Cost of Living
People in Massachusetts who participate in SNAP will see an increase their benefits increase starting in October, in response to the rising cost of living, Governor Charlie Baker's office announced in a news release Wednesday. The benefits will increase 12%, as SNAP amounts are adjusted to the current cost of...
nbcboston.com
Hurricane Ian Lashes South Carolina as Florida Surveys Devastation
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
nbcboston.com
Concerns About Rising Rates of Tick-Borne Illness in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people who live and visit the state to avoid tick bites as data indicates Maine has either broken records for certain tick-borne illnesses or is on track to break them. In a news release sent to media on Thursday, the...
nbcboston.com
Hurricane Ian Remnants to Arrive in Massachusetts This Weekend
While we watch Hurricane Ian’s impacts along the southeastern U.S. coastline and a fourth landfall, we will see some impacts from the storm here in New England. Friday, we only see the clouds thickening up as the day goes on and this will help keep our temps a tad cooler than Thursday. Plus, at the coast we stay around 60 degrees for highs thanks to a light onshore breeze. Friday night, clouds continue to head north, and we stay in the 40s south with lows in the 30s again in the north country.
nbcboston.com
Ian Now Tropical Storm, on Path Across Central Florida After Ravaging Coast
Ian continued to batter Florida Thursday morning after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. The storm has winds of 65 miles per hour and was about...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
Ian Batters Florida With Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Winds, Flooding
Hurricane Ian continued to batter Florida after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. With maximum sustained winds at 150 mph, just 7 mph short of a...
Comments / 0