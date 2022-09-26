ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Alabama man charged with recording woman in gym tanning bed

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence man has been charged with aggravated surveillance after court documents show he tried recording a woman in the private tanning bed of a local gym where he worked.

23-year-old Jacob Lee Keeton was taken into custody on September 23 after an investigation into the incident.

Court records detailed the report where a woman said she went to the Planet Fitness at 1518 Florence Boulevard to use one of the tanning beds. She went into the private tanning room and removed her clothes, she explained.

It was then, after she was undressed, that she says she noticed a cell phone camera under the door – pointed directly at her.

The woman immediately got dressed and reported the incident to the gym’s general manager, then left and filed a report with the Florence Police Department (FPD).

Jacob Keeton (Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office)

An investigator with FPD says he went to Planet Fitness and interviewed Keeton, who was an employee at the gym.

During that interview, the investigator says Keeton admitted to “viewing” the woman under the door with his phone and further explained that he “has a foot fetish,” saying it “sometimes sexually arouses him,” according to court records.

Keeton’s phone was then taken and he was arrested.

If convicted of the Class A misdemeanor, aggravated surveillance carries up to one year of jail time and a fine of up to $6,000.

After the first offense, the charge is upgraded to a Class C felony, with a conviction carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.

Comments / 8

