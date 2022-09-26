Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
Centre Daily
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf On Lions CB Jeff Okudah: ‘Not Really Locking People Down’
RENTON, Wash. - Through the first three weeks of the season, few players have shown greater improvement than Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah. After missing most of last season with an injury, the former top-five draft pick has found his groove covering the likes of Eagles receiver Devonta Smith and Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.
Centre Daily
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs
Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts proved that on Sunday, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win is the first for the Colts on the year, and brings them to 1-1-1, second in the AFC South. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Colts were able to grind it out and found a way to win in the end.
Centre Daily
How Can Commanders Limit Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?
The Washington Commanders face a tall task this week against Micah Parsons and the talented Dallas Cowboys defense. Through three games, the Cowboys rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and first in sacks (13.0). Leading the way for Dallas is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who projects to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Centre Daily
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
Centre Daily
Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be several years removed from his days of being on staff at the University of Alabama, but that doesn't mean he has fond memories of the young men he came in contact with as a coach.
Centre Daily
Chris Olave Wins NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month Award; Drake London Snubbed?
Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London might be feeling a little disappointed Thursday after he didn't receive the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award. That honor, instead, went to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, the 11th overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft. Olave sealed the victory this past weekend when he caught nine passes for 147 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. Through three games, Olave has recorded 17 receptions for 268 yards ... a smidge better than London's 16 receptions for 214 yards.
Centre Daily
Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks. In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Chargers Preview: Mills Battles Herbert In Critical AFC Matchup
The Houston Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of NFL action from NRG Field on Sunday. The AFC battle features two teams desperate for a victory. Houston is searching for its first win of the 2022 NFL season under head coach Lovie Smith, while the Chargers look to bounce back after suffering a surprising loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Centre Daily
Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift Will Likely Miss Seahawks Game
The Detroit Lions will be without running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for their Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Dan Campbell announced the news Friday at his pre-practice media session. The running back was diagnosed with a shoulder sprain suffered in...
Centre Daily
Chargers Receiver Corps Provides Formidable Match-Up For Texans
HOUSTON — With a 1-2 record entering NRG Stadium on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers have arguably been the most disappointing team in the league. Headline by starting quarterback Justin Herbert, injuries have derailed the Chargers' season through the first three weeks. But Los Angeles will still be a difficult opponent for the Houston Texans as a franchise still seeking its first win of the season.
Centre Daily
‘Cooper Clutch’? Cowboys QB Rush Responds to Nickname; Dallas Talks Madden Ratings Bump
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush likely isn't your first choice in fantasy football, the Madden video games, or the Cowboy you'd most love to get an autograph from. Despite a 3-0 record as a starter, there's admittedly not a ton of sex appeal from him as a quarterback. Indeed, consider...
Centre Daily
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Preparing for ‘Heavyweight Fight’ vs. Browns Offense
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will be seeking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, after three quarters worth of an offensive shootout in last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons appear poised to play a different type of game against Cleveland, who leads the NFL in rushing offense and time of possession, thus limiting the number of overall plays Atlanta will be able to run.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News
After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
Centre Daily
Bills at Ravens: QB Josh Allen Reasons to Be ‘Happy’ After Heated Dolphins Loss?
"Happy'' would be the last word to describe the Buffalo Bills after the 21-19 loss at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Tired.'' "Overheated.'' Maybe even "fuming.'' Those would work. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw his helmet down in frustration last week as the team was unable to get to the...
Centre Daily
Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach ‘Disrespected’ Him
During the Bengals win over the Dolphins on Thursday night, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill said a Cincinnati said something that didn’t sit well with him. “Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you bro,” he said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. ‘Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man.”
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. Lions Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Seattle Seahawks travel east to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday in a game between two teams hoping to get to .500 on the season. Seattle is 1-2 with losses to San Francisco and Atlanta after the emotional season-opening win over former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
Centre Daily
Steelers Rule Ahkello Witherspoon Out vs. Jets
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets without their starting cornerback, but could get their star safety back in time. The team announced Ahkello Witherspoon is out in Week 4. Witherspoon left during the second half of Week 3 against the Browns with a hamstring injury...
Centre Daily
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) will attempt to defend their home turf once again this weekend as they host the AFC South division rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday. Both teams are coming off of their first wins of the season last week after a winless pair of weeks. While they're both riding a high, the Colts should have vengeance on their mind as Tennessee swept Indy last year.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Wishes Tua Tagovailoa Well, Hopes Dolphins QB Has Speedy Recovery
CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the field on a stretcher on Thursday night after being sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter of the Bengals' 27-15 win. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and is still being evaluated for head and neck injuries. He was transported to a...
