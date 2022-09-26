Read full article on original website
Brandon Garrison
3d ago
the real question is why would I take somebody license when u know they need them to drive to work but y'all want money though
firststateupdate.com
Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
delawarepublic.org
Child Support Services approves return of licenses to those complying with child support obligations
Parents complying with child support payments get various licenses back from Delaware Division of Child Support Services. Most of the licenses were driver’s licenses, but the Division of Child Support Services looked at other types of licenses as well including hunting and fishing, business, and professional licenses. In total...
WMDT.com
Federal funds helping to reduce overdose deaths in the First State
DELAWARE–The First State is continuing to address the impacts of the opioid epidemic. They are launching the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund to reduce overdose deaths. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said during the COVID-19 pandemic, drug overdose deaths continued to rise disproportionately affecting Black and Brown communities. So, with funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, they plan to support organizations working in those communities to connect Delawareans with services that address the social factors that both put people at higher risk and make it more difficult to access substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment.
WMDT.com
Refund the Police second round of funding available
DELMARVA – 10 million dollars is being dispersed across Maryland as part of the refund the police initiative. Governor Larry Hogan says this grant funding will help communities across the state. He says with this funding local businesses and organizations will be able to create more crime prevention efforts.
delawarepublic.org
End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services
Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Second chances through education in Delaware prisons
Delaware Governor John Carney, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick and Delaware Technical Community College President Mark Brainard visited Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in Minquadale on September 28, 2022, to review prison education initiatives. September marks the second year of Delaware's participation in the Second Chance Pell Experiment, a program established...
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
Former Philly US Rep. ‘Ozzie’ Myers sentenced to jail for election fraud
Former Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Michael “Ozzie” Myers was sent directly to jail from his sentencing hearing in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Myers admitted in June to paying two South Philadelphia election officials to add votes for candidates.
CoinDesk
Delaware DOJ Freezes Wallets, Accounts in 'Pig Butchering' Crypto Scams
Delaware law enforcement authorities have frozen accounts belonging to individuals involved in “pig butchering” scams, a version of an increasingly common crypto romance scam in which swindlers lure unsuspecting investors to send them their crypto holdings. In a press release Wednesday, the state’s department of justice said the...
University Staff Warned They Could Be Fired for Providing Birth Control
Employees at the University of Idaho are being warned that they could be fired if they refer students for abortions or even offer them birth control, according to a new memo issued in the wake of Idaho’s new near-total abortion ban. They’re also being warned to “remain neutral” in...
delawarepublic.org
Volunteer Firefighter's Association receives $1.25 million grant for recruitment
Volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention is down nationwide, but Delaware’s Volunteer Firefighters Association just received a $1.25 million grant from FEMA for recruitment and retention to rebuild its pool. And the association says it has a pitch to make. Administrative Assistant Warren Jones says volunteer firefighters can go on...
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
WBOC
Delaware to Issue Emergency Benefits on Sept. 29 to All SNAP and Other Eligible Households
NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Delaware Division of Social Services announced Tuesday that it will issue emergency benefits for September to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
delawarepublic.org
Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall
State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
WMDT.com
Reminder: Md. Move Over Law expands to all vehicles starting Saturday
MARYLAND – Maryland State Police are reminding motorists that the Move Over Law expands on Saturday, October 1st. The expansion will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
WMDT.com
Blood Bank calls for blood donations following Hurricane Ian
DELMARVA – The Blood Bank of Delmarva is urgently calling for blood donations following Hurricane Ian. We’re told donations are needed locally and in anticipation of humanitarian efforts that will be necessary to support our southern neighbors. These donations are essential in maintaining a stable supply of blood and platelets in impacted regions, which can help save lives and ensure that patient needs continue to be met throughout this difficult time.
WMDT.com
Md. Board of Elections releases key info for General Election
MARYLAND – The Maryland State Board of Elections has released key information for the November General Election. Mail-in ballot pockets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated September 24th deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday, September 29th. The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by jurisdiction. Locally, the rollout will be as follows:
According to Data from Pennsylvania Lottery, Delco One of Unluckiest Counties in the State
Data from the Pennsylvania Lottery suggests that Delaware and Chester counties are two of the unluckiest counties in the state, writes Sara Satullo for the Easton Express-Times. With multimillion-dollar payouts, everyone dreams of winning the lottery, and each year the Pennsylvania Lottery publishes a list of the lucky winners by...
WBOC
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
