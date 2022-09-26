ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Delta Makes a Big Bet on Global Travel

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Earlier this year, United Airlines officially overtook Delta Airlines in terms of flights between the United States and Europe.

As noted by Travel Weekly, “This year, United (UAL) is scheduled to fly 3.7 million seats in the U.S.-Europe marketplace, an increase of 12.8% compared with 2019. Meanwhile, Delta (DAL) is scheduled to offer 17% fewer seats than it did in 2019, while American (AAL) has scheduled 15.3% fewer seats.”

United will be close to 300,000 seats above Delta in that key aviation market this summer and a robust 900,000 seats ahead of American, in part by offering 10 new transatlantic flights this year, including trips to scenic destinations such as Bergen, Norway, and Nice, France.

But it would appear that Delta isn’t going to take any of this lying down. While it’s not certain if it’s meant as a direct response, the airline has announced that it will be offering a number of new flights to Europe next year, and will also bring back a few routes it hasn’t offered in a while.

Delta is Offering More European Flights JFK

Delta is both offering new routes to Europe and bringing back older ones.

For the first time ever, Delta will offer a flight between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and London’s Gatwick Airport.

The company will also offer flights between JFK and Geneva for the first time since 1993, and service from JFK to Berlin since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auWhX_0iAwEFjk00
Shutterstock

But Atlanta and Los Angeles are Also Getting a Boost

But it’s not just JFK that is getting new options, as Delta is also offering more flights to Europe from its hubs in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

From Atlanta, next year it will resume flights to the German cities Stuttgart and Dusseldorf starting in May. It also plans to offer limited flights, just five a week, to Edinburgh, Scotland, which it hasn’t done since 2007.

From Los Angeles, next year it will resume flights to Paris, which were halted during the pandemic, as well as a flight to London Heathrow, which it hasn’t offered since 2015.

In total, this year Delta offered 1.71 million departing seats from the U.S. to Europe, which is down from 1.95 million in 2019.

But these new flights will boost the company’s overall transatlantic seat capacity by 8%. In total, next summer the company plans to offer 220 weekly departures to 26 European destinations.

Once covid vaccines became readily available, people began to cautiously return to air travel. While there was a great deal of pent-up demand, the airline industry hasn’t seen a return to pre-covid numbers just yet, as Gallup found that 38% of adults traveled by air in 2021 versus 44% in 2015.

The Gallup data indicated that a big reason for the drop off was a decline in business travel, as more people are telecommuting these days, but it’s also likely that inflation has caused some households to forestall their plans for potentially fancy vacations for the moment.

Comments / 2

Related
Thrillist

Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023

Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Motley Fool

These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines

For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Travel#Delta Air Lines#Linus Business#Linus Travel#Delta Airlines#Travel Weekly#Delta Lrb Dal Rrb#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
BoardingArea

Manspreading On An Airplane Is Grossly Unacceptable

Keep your feet to yourself on an airplane. There is no instance when “manspreading” is allowed except when the seat next to you is open. A user posted the following picture on Reddit of her recent Southwest Airlines flight. Her seatmate can be seen “manspreading,” which according to the Oxford Dictionary is “the practice whereby a man adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat.”
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. Thanks to a combination of factors ranging from pilot shortage to climate change-induced disasters to covid-19-induced crew shortages, cancellations and flight delays have become an increasingly common nuisance for travelers; according to information released by the Department of Transportation, 3.2% of U.S. flights were canceled and 24% were delayed during the first six months of the year.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
msn.com

American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas

A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
ACCIDENTS
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy