CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s popular Downtown Grill is back, a little more than year since a fire shut the restaurant down. Owners Justin and Sara Lee experienced a complete loss of their business last fall when an electrical fire in the Grill’s kitchen claimed the staple restaurant in Cullman known for great wings in a family atmosphere. “The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 2 of 2021,” said Sara Lee. “Thankfully, no one was there, but it was a total loss for us and it’s taken a year to bring the restaurant back from the ground up. What you’ll see now...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO