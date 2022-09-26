ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Downtown Grill is back: ‘We hope the community will love it as much as we do’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s popular Downtown Grill is back, a little more than year since a fire shut the restaurant down.   Owners Justin and Sara Lee experienced a complete loss of their business last fall when an electrical fire in the Grill’s kitchen claimed the staple restaurant in Cullman known for great wings in a family atmosphere.   “The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 2 of 2021,” said Sara Lee. “Thankfully, no one was there, but it was a total loss for us and it’s taken a year to bring the restaurant back from the ground up. What you’ll see now...
CULLMAN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Cullman Memory Gardens donated to local nonprofit board

CULLMAN, Ala. – The future of Cullman Memory Gardens is brighter after receiving good news recently. The cemetery is no longer a for-profit investor-owned cemetery. It is now owned and will be operated by a local nonprofit board created by the Alabama Legislature. The owners of Memory Gardens donated the cemetery to the Cullman Memory Gardens Cemetery Foundation on Sept. 15, 2022.
CULLMAN, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going

Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Summer Honors List Of Gadsden State Community College

Gadsden, Ala. — The Summer Semester 2022 President’s List at Gadsden State Community College was released by President Kathy Murphy. Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 (with all A’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level. work are named...
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

GSCC Educational Briefs For October

Gadsden, Ala. – Gadsden State Community College’s Continuing Education. Program is offering ACT preparation courses covering four core subjects – English, reading, math and science. Classes will meet at the Cardinal Tutoring Center located in Allen Hall on the Wallace Drive Campus. The session dates, times and course offerings are as follows:
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Body Recovered From Black Creek Gorge In Gadsden

The Body of a 42 year old Gadsden man was recovered from the Black Creek Gorge near Noccalula Falls Park on Wednesday. The Press Release from the City of Gadsden said the City’s Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive individual in the Gorge between the suspension bridge and the Falls.
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Crafting Class At Cherokee County Musuem

Crafting At The Museum, Nature’s Way will begin October 12th at 2:00 P. M. and will be held thereafter at the same time every 2nd Wednesday of each month. There will be a $20.00 fee for craft project supplies. Project of the month will be posted under Events, on the Museum website, www.museumatcentrealabama.com.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

First responders recover body from Noccalula Falls

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – First responders recovered a body from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park Wednesday afternoon. The Gadsden Fire Department was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive individual in the gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge. First responders located the individual in a rocky area and determined […]
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police corrections officer arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A corrections officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested, following an internal investigation. According to a news release from the BPD, Lavetta Brock, 40, is charged with assault second-degree, and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD reported the department was notified...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Big Yard Sale – September 29th, 30th, and October 1st

Big yard sale to be held Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, at 400 Park Street in Centre. There will be lots of good stuff: a John Deere tractor, a wheelchair, a shower chair, a walker, women’s and men’s clothing, walking canes, and a large collection of merchandise, including tools!
CENTRE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic

As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
districtadministration.com

Student’s ‘death notebook’ was kept hidden for a year—in the principal’s desk

“We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said at a press conference Tuesday morning. The statement was made in response to a notebook belonging to a student from Hewitt-Trussville High School. According to city officials, it contained the names of 37 Trussville students that allegedly he wanted to kill—thus its label, the “death notebook.”
TRUSSVILLE, AL

Community Policy