Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
High school to donate to hospitalized student
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois high school is giving back to a family in need. Over the weekend, Jayden Veesenmeyer, a varsity football player at Pleasant Plains High School, was hospitalized after collapsing mid-game. The high school announced in a Facebook post that instead of the regular cost, they are asking for […]
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
wmay.com
GoFundMe Page Raises Thousands For Pleasant Plains Player [LINK]
A GoFundMe page has now raised more than $48,000 and counting to help with the medical expenses for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a weekend game. The organizer of the fundraising effort says Jayden Veesenmeyer may have suffered a head injury that resulted in pressure on the brain, which ultimately required emergency surgery to alleviate. The page says Jayden is showing signs of progress but has a long road to recovery ahead of him. You can access the GoFundMe page HERE.
newschannel20.com
Church offers tutoring sessions to students
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — A local church is trying to help students get ready for midterms. The Connectivity Center at Grace Lutheran Church in Lincoln is offering to tutor students. The tutoring sessions are for every grade through high school. An informational meeting will be held at 4 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Springfield Art Association holding pumpkin workshop
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a great pumpkin patch in Springfield on Saturday. The Springfield Art Association is holding five pumpkin workshops, where you can create and decorate your own glass pumpkin, or even shop for pumpkins. There will be free pumpkin pie at the event as...
newschannel20.com
Richland Community College receives $3.2 million to expand nursing program
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College will receive a $3.2 million grant from the Decatur Memorial Foundation. The fund will be used to expand their nursing programs by creating EnRich Healthcare. Officials say the goal of the program is to grow enrollment in nursing and clinical programs by...
newschannel20.com
Pop-up library comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library left its brick and mortar location and hit the streets. Springfield hosted a pop-up Library Wednesday morning at 1100 South Grand Avenue East. Residents could check out and return materials, sign up for a library card or renew an old one. “The...
newschannel20.com
Home fire safety campaign helps residents get new smoke detectors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase and the Springfield Fire Department will be knocking on about 300 residents' doors this weekend asking if they need fire safety supplies. Purchase and the Fire Department went out this afternoon to ask residents in the Vinegar Hill area if they needed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
newschannel20.com
Taste of History returns to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Friday is the last day to get tickets for the Decatur Taste of History. Taste of History is an event where you explore five of Decatur's historic sites while enjoying food and drinks at each location. Tickets are $45 and you can purchase them in...
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County reactivates Rescue Squad
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangamon County Rescue Squad is back in action after spending several months on the sideline. The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee unanimously voted to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. In July, they were told to stand down because the rescue squad members were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Baby Shark Live! to splash into Springfield in November
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Baby Shark Live! is expected to splash into Springfield in November for a Christmas show. The show will be held in the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield on November 11. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, the Pinkfong Company is...
newschannel20.com
Springfield police host 'Coffee with a Cop'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at the Starbucks on North Dirksen Parkway. Coffee is provided, and you have the opportunity to ask the police any questions and discuss your concerns.
nowdecatur.com
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at groundbreaking of kid-designed playground
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at the groundbreaking of a new, kid-designed playground at the Southern Hills Apartments community in Decatur. The playground is the result of combined efforts between the Related Affordable Foundation, Related Midwest and KABOOM! to address local playspace inequity.
newschannel20.com
Public invited to discuss Springfield's progress
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The community is invited to a public hearing to discuss the city of Springfield's Consolidated Annual Performace and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The report is a summary of the progress made by the city to achieve the goals identified in the fiscal year plan. The hearing...
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
newschannel20.com
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is making his way back to central Illinois. He is set to perform once again at the UIS Performing Arts Center. The performance will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting October 3 for Friends...
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
Comments / 0