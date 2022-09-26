Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
Centre Daily
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf On Lions CB Jeff Okudah: ‘Not Really Locking People Down’
RENTON, Wash. - Through the first three weeks of the season, few players have shown greater improvement than Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah. After missing most of last season with an injury, the former top-five draft pick has found his groove covering the likes of Eagles receiver Devonta Smith and Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.
Centre Daily
Chris Olave Wins NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month Award; Drake London Snubbed?
Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London might be feeling a little disappointed Thursday after he didn't receive the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award. That honor, instead, went to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, the 11th overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft. Olave sealed the victory this past weekend when he caught nine passes for 147 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. Through three games, Olave has recorded 17 receptions for 268 yards ... a smidge better than London's 16 receptions for 214 yards.
Centre Daily
Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks. In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Centre Daily
How Can Commanders Limit Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?
The Washington Commanders face a tall task this week against Micah Parsons and the talented Dallas Cowboys defense. Through three games, the Cowboys rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and first in sacks (13.0). Leading the way for Dallas is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who projects to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Centre Daily
Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach ‘Disrespected’ Him
During the Bengals win over the Dolphins on Thursday night, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill said a Cincinnati said something that didn’t sit well with him. “Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you bro,” he said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. ‘Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man.”
Centre Daily
Bills at Ravens: QB Josh Allen Reasons to Be ‘Happy’ After Heated Dolphins Loss?
"Happy'' would be the last word to describe the Buffalo Bills after the 21-19 loss at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Tired.'' "Overheated.'' Maybe even "fuming.'' Those would work. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw his helmet down in frustration last week as the team was unable to get to the...
Centre Daily
‘Cooper Clutch’? Cowboys QB Rush Responds to Nickname; Dallas Talks Madden Ratings Bump
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush likely isn't your first choice in fantasy football, the Madden video games, or the Cowboy you'd most love to get an autograph from. Despite a 3-0 record as a starter, there's admittedly not a ton of sex appeal from him as a quarterback. Indeed, consider...
Centre Daily
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Preparing for ‘Heavyweight Fight’ vs. Browns Offense
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will be seeking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, after three quarters worth of an offensive shootout in last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons appear poised to play a different type of game against Cleveland, who leads the NFL in rushing offense and time of possession, thus limiting the number of overall plays Atlanta will be able to run.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News
After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
Centre Daily
Steelers Rule Ahkello Witherspoon Out vs. Jets
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets without their starting cornerback, but could get their star safety back in time. The team announced Ahkello Witherspoon is out in Week 4. Witherspoon left during the second half of Week 3 against the Browns with a hamstring injury...
Centre Daily
Packers-Patriots Injury Report: Alexander Questionable, Mac Jones Out
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers listed Jaire Alexander as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. The availability of Alexander is a big deal. So is the status of left tackle David Bakhtiari. In a noteworthy development, he wasn’t even given an injury designation. That means the team’s booked offensive tackles, Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, both of whom are coming off serious knee injuries, are good to go for Sunday.
Centre Daily
Chargers Receiver Corps Provides Formidable Match-Up For Texans
HOUSTON — With a 1-2 record entering NRG Stadium on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers have arguably been the most disappointing team in the league. Headline by starting quarterback Justin Herbert, injuries have derailed the Chargers' season through the first three weeks. But Los Angeles will still be a difficult opponent for the Houston Texans as a franchise still seeking its first win of the season.
Centre Daily
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) will attempt to defend their home turf once again this weekend as they host the AFC South division rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday. Both teams are coming off of their first wins of the season last week after a winless pair of weeks. While they're both riding a high, the Colts should have vengeance on their mind as Tennessee swept Indy last year.
Centre Daily
Jerry Jones Ends ‘QB Controversy’; Cowboys vs. Commanders, Latest on ‘Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush,’ How to Watch, Odds
FRISCO - Give Jerry Jones credit for one thing: At least he finishes what he starts. The Dallas Cowboys host a reeling Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in a second straight NFC East matchup in as many weeks for both teams. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to recover...
Centre Daily
Chargers Look to Bounce Back With New Opportunity in Week 4 vs. Texans
COSTA MESA – The Chargers have said this week they've turned the page after last Sunday's gut-wrenching 38-10 loss to the Jaguars. Since the start of practice on Wednesday, players and coaches have shifted their focus on the Texans, who they'll face in Week 4 as they look to get back in the win column for the first time since the season opener.
Centre Daily
Myles Garrett ‘Grateful to Be Here’ After Monday Car Crash
View the original article to see embedded media. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for his role in a single-car crash on Monday that sent he and a female passenger to the hospital. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,...
Centre Daily
Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be several years removed from his days of being on staff at the University of Alabama, but that doesn't mean he has fond memories of the young men he came in contact with as a coach.
Centre Daily
Vikings-Saints Predictions, Spread: Who Wins in London?
The Vikings and Saints are in London for the NFL's first international series game of 2022. It'll be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. local time). The 2-1 Vikings are 3-point favorites as they look for their second consecutive victory. The 1-2 Saints, with backup Andy Dalton in at quarterback, are hoping to get back to .500 with a victory.
Centre Daily
How Are Rams Preparing for ‘Elite’ 49ers Weapon Deebo Samuel?
San Francisco 49ers "wide back" Deebo Samuel has played just seven games against the Los Angeles Rams in his career, but he's made the most of them. In total, Samuel has recorded 37 receptions for 512 yards and two touchdowns while adding 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
