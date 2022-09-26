Read full article on original website
Tommaso Ciampa on Loving His Time on the Main Roster, Why He Appreciates The Miz
– During a recent interview with WrestleRant’s Graham Matthews during WWE SummerSlam weekend, Tommaso Ciampa discussed his move to the main WWE roster, working with The Miz, and more. Below are some highlights:. Tommaso Ciampa on his move to the main roster: “Yeah, I’m loving it so far. There’s...
Six Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Added To WWE Extreme Rules
WWE has announced a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match for Extreme Rules. The match will see the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) battle Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser). Extreme Rules happens on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian
A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
MJF On His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, Why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon Don’t Make The Cut
MJF recently weighed in on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling (beyond just himself four times) and why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon didn’t make his cut. The AEW star was a guest on KFC Radio and was presented with the oft-asked question. He also weighed in on some of the names that didn’t make his top four, as you can see from the highlights below:
Advertised Talents For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
WWE has an updated list of talents for this weekend’s live events. PWInsider reports that Saturday’s live event in Regina, Saskatchewan has Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day and Sami Zayn advertised. Meanwhile, the Saturday live event in Bismarck, North Dakota is advertising Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory and Bianca Belair for the show.
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Fandango Comments About Why Plans Changed For Him To Win WWE Intercontinental Title
Former WWE Superstar Fandango appeared on Cafe de Rene with Renee Dupree and shared why the initial plans for him to win the WWE Intercontinental Title were changed by the company (per Wrestling Inc). You can read a highlight from the livestream and watch the full episode below. On the...
Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
Goldberg has Jackhammered tons of wrestlers over the course of his career, and he named Big Show as the one who was the hardest to hit the move on. The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW, and explained how Show didn’t like being upside down. He talked about their run of matches at house shows at the time as well as his hitting the move on Show on TV during WCW Nitro. You can check out the highlights below:
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.29.22
We are done with Victory Road and that means we are only a little over a week away from Bound For Glory. I’m still not sure why Victory Road was such a necessary show before the biggest night of the year but at least it wasn’t an eventful night, meaning Bound For Glory got even more build. Hopefully that can continue tonight so let’s get to it.
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has a three-match card announced thus far. The episode will air tonight on FOX from Winnipeg, Manitoba with the following matches set:. * Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * Bayley vs. Shotzi. * Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios.
A&E Working On Randy Orton Episode of Biography
PWInsider reports that A&E is working on an episode of their WWE Biography series that will focus on Randy Orton. The network is planning more episodes of the series that will begin airing in January. It’s unknown if the Orton episode will be ready in time.
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 9.27.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Things got shaken up in a big way last week as Ilja Dragunov debuted to add quite the wild card. JD McDonagh is the new #1 contender to Bron Breakker’s NXT Title but Dragunov is going to be put into a top spot rather quickly. This should be interesting on top of everything else around here so let’s get to it.
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Yuya Uemura is in action on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:. New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura continues his excursion in IMPACT Wrestling as he...
Renee Paquette Loves Current Work of Sami Zayn in WWE
– On the latest edition of The Sessions, Renee Paquette had high praise for her former WWE NXT colleague Sami Zayn and his storyline as an honorary member of The Bloodline on SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com) Renee Paquette on Sami Zayn’s current WWE character: “I just think...
Ask 411 Wrestling: Did Hulk Hogan Ever No-Show a Match?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Tried To Convince Cody Rhodes To Stay In AEW
Cody Rhodes is now in the WWE, although he is currently rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle and is out of action. He made waves earlier this year by leaving AEW and made his WWE return at Wrestlemania. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery spoke to Rhodes before his AEW departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company.
WWE NXT Drops in Viewership, Rises in Key Demo This Week
– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT. As previously noted, last night’s episode aired on tape delay on USA Network. This week’s show saw another drop in viewership. However, the key demo actually saw an overall increase. Last night’s...
Randy Orton Testifies In WWE-2K Tattoo Trial
PWInsider reports that Randy Orton testified for over three hours yesterday in the jury trial for the lawsuit over his tattoos in WWE’s 2K games. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander is suing WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. before the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. The lawsuit was originally filed in April 2018. It claims that the tattoos she did for Orton are her original designs and she owns the rights. She claims that the defendants infringed on her copyrights and she never gave permission to use the tattoos in video games.
Davey Richard Issues Challenge To Chris Jericho For ROH World Title Match
Chris Jericho is looking to defeat all the great ROH World Champions of the past, and Davey Richards wants to step up to the plate. As noted last night, Jericho cut a promo after successfully defending his championship against Bandido on AEW Dynamite, stating that he wanted to destroy ROH’s legacy and planned to beat every great ROH Champion. Richards, who was ROH World Champion for 321 days in 2011 and 2012, was tagged in a tweet about Jericho’s statement and called out Jericho.
