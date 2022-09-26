Read full article on original website
Lepine Lepine
4d ago
How exactly do you smuggle a phone into federal prison without the help of a guard or 2. This story is just the tip of the iceberg
Reply
2
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
WMUR.com
Video: 5-year-old girl from New Hampshire describes Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. A 5-year-old girl from New Hampshire described her experience while her family was waiting out the storm in Orlando.
travelyourway.net
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire natives in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. The powerful storm was more damaging in some areas than others, and Granite Staters who spoke with News 9 had a wide range of experiences during the storms and aftermath.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Plea, sentencing hearing set for Joseph Stapf in connection with death of Elijah Lewis
MANCHESTER, N.H. — News 9 is learning new details about the allegations surrounding the death of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy. Elijah Lewis was found buried in a Massachusetts state park last year. News 9 Investigates learned earlier this month Joseph Stapf, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, intends...
‘This is an immediate need’: Vermont doesn’t have enough beds for juveniles involved in violence
During the pandemic, Vermont officials have seen a “different level of violence” in juveniles in the justice system. What can the state do with them? Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘This is an immediate need’: Vermont doesn’t have enough beds for juveniles involved in violence.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man to be sentenced this week in fentanyl distribution case
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of distributing fentanyl in Connecticut as part of a drug trafficking organization will be sentenced later this week. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, David Cintron pleaded guilty after investigators said he and another man used several locations to store, process and package fentanyl for street sale.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire resident describes eye of Hurricane Ian passing over Punta Gorda, Florida
Many people have family and friends in Florida, and a lot of Granites Staters now call the state their home. One of those former Granite Staters is Gunnar Bron, who just moved down to Punta Gorda this year, after living his entire life in Manchester. He described to News 9...
WCAX
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials announce 12 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 in their weekly report. Two new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,705. There are 1,971 known active cases in the state,...
New development in 1988 killing of 6th grader Melissa Ann Tremblay in Lawrence after DNA matches Alabama man
DNA matching Marvin “Skip” McClendon of Alabama was found under the fingernails of an 11-year-old girl killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1988, a prosecutor said Tuesday. McClendon, who was 41 at that time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with...
WMUR.com
Drought monitor shows recovery across northern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest drought monitor shows that about half of New Hampshire is no longer under any category of drought. The report shows that most of New Hampshire north of Laconia, except for an area near the border of Vermont, is free of drought conditions. Further south,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 4 new COVID-19-related deaths
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported four new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,700 people have died from the virus in the state. There were 138 new cases reported by officials Tuesday, bringing the total to 349,630. According to the New Hampshire...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: A new view on Driver's Ed
Wednesday, October 5th — Tonight, young drivers in NH get a different perspective. From simulated drunk driving to a view from a semi, it's all in an effort to keep drivers safe. Plus, some folks in Chester shed their inhibitions and some of their clothes to pose for a...
WMUR.com
Videos show Hurricane Ian's path of destruction
Video above: Incredible drone video shows flooding in Orlando. After leaving catastrophic damage behind in Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. Videos are showing attempts in Florida to recover from the devastation caused by the deadly storm, while other footage shows the effects of heavy...
WMUR.com
Hurricane Ian ranks among strongest wind recorded in Florida
Hurricane Ian ranks among the strongest wind recorded in Florida at the time of landfall. The hurricane made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. as a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is among the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. The strongest...
NHPR
Vermont is weighing new rules to require car, truck manufacturers to supply more electric vehicles to the state
Vermont is in the process of adopting new regulations that will push auto manufacturers to dramatically ramp up the number of electric vehicles they supply to dealerships in the state. These new regulations will apply to cars and big trucks. And by 2035, every new car sold in Vermont will...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity launches to help communities affect change
The Granite State has a new nonprofit called the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity. The purpose of the organization is to advance race and economic issues in New Hampshire. President and CEO Anthony Poore said the ultimate goal is to affect long-term change in communities. “Changes and shifts...
Comments / 1