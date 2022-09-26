Read full article on original website
Explosives found in Lycoming County home
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man […]
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
Man arrested for domestic incident, injuring police officer
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department. According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on […]
Williamsport suspect fires multiple shots at police
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police-involved shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport and a suspect is in custody. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, shots were heard in the 1000 block of Wine Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators tell Eyewitness News, a Penn College officer confronted a suspect with a gun then […]
Woman charged with killing Pa. man remains incompetent, court told
DANVILLE – A Florida woman accused of fatally stabbing an elderly Montour County man in 2020 after she used his bathroom remains incompetent to stand trial, and that may never change. That was the outcome of a county court hearing Thursday for Kathleen Susan Reed, 40, who is yet...
Pa. couple headed to state prison after drugs found in infant’s urine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Williamsport couple is headed to state prison in a case in which opiates and cocaine metabolites were found in the urine of their infant daughter. Maria Darlene Sweeting, 37, was sentenced Thursday by Lycoming County Judge Ryan Tira to 5½ to 11 years in state prison and her husband, Grant E. Wright, 47, to 6 to 12 years.
Head, spinal trauma identified on seven-week-child shook by mother’s boyfriend
Williamsport, Pa. — A 23-year-old Williamsport man admitted he shook a seven-week-old boy so hard the baby was admitted to intensive care with head and spinal trauma, police say. Ezra Isaiah Buckman was reportedly frustrated with the child after the boy wouldn't stop crying the night of Sept. 14, Trooper Brian Siebert said. Buckman been left to watch the baby while the mother was at work, court records show. At...
Williamsport shooting leaves one woman dead, suspect wanted
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning that left one woman dead while at home with her 2-year-old child. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 800 block of West Fourth Street around 6:30 a.m. for a report of multiple “loud popping noises” followed by […]
Accused child rapist Steven Guthrie apprehended Wednesday
Williamsport, Pa. — A fugitive wanted on charges of child rape, among other charges, was apprehended on Wednesday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, was captured at approximately 10:15 a.m. according to Lycoming County Chief Deputy Spiegel. A witness told NorthcentralPa.com that police apprehended a person Wednesday on Cemetery Street in Williamsport. The road was blocked for hours as reports surfaced of explosives found in...
Steuben County Sheriff warns of fake deputy scam
The warning said the scammer demands that the victim call back, turn themselves in, or pay a fine.
Pa. woman killed in her apartment with 2-year-old present is identified
WILLIAMSPORT – A woman was shot to death in Williamsport on Wednesday morning has been identified as Heather K. Cohick, 41. She was in her apartment in the 800 block of West Fourth Street with her 2-year-old child when shot, Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. City...
Bradford County fiber optic line damaged by gunfire
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— This week, state police said a fiber optic line was shot behind a Bradford County home. Investigators say an unknown suspect shot and damaged Tri-County Electric’s fiber optic worth approximately $20,000. Troopers said the damage occurred sometime before September 22 on the 8200 block of the Berwick Turnpike. There are […]
Man with previous conviction allegedly lies on gun background check form
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A man with a previous domestic violence conviction allegedly lied on the background check form in an attempt to purchase a gun at a Union County store. Trooper James Nestico of state police at Milton says Brian L. Swartzlander, 48, of Beaver Springs, went to Wildwood Precision Guns and Ammo in Limestone Township on Nov. 7, 2020 to attempt to purchase a gun. Swartzlander filled out forms to attempt to transfer a pistol to his name from another person. ...
Suspect arrested in Northumberland County murder
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man who is being charged with homicide after a bar shooting in Northumberland County. Sunbury police have told Eyewitness News that Randy Easton, 42, was taken into custody Monday night. Police say Easton is accused of killing Joseph Rice, 33, in a shooting that occurred at […]
Spencer-Van Etten High School senior dies in car crash
A fundraiser has been started and the Spencer-Van Etten School District is offering resources to students, staff and parents after a high school senior died in a vehicle crash earlier this week.
State College
ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE
A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
Woman dies after being thrown off motorcycle
PERRY TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced that a 41-year-old woman has died after crashing her motorcycle Monday afternoon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 26, around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Route 35 in Perry Township, Snyder County. PSP states a motorcycle, driven by Jacqueline L. Swartwood, 41, was traveling […]
Berwick man accused of stealing from his grandmother
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man stole banking information from two family members, including his grandmother, and used it to steal more than $3,000, police say. Now Jordan Mateo Bafile, 22, is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks and using stolen information to make Cash App purchases totaling $3,339. Bafile's grandmother and another member of the family contacted police on Aug. 1 after they reportedly discovered multiple fraudulent purchases...
Ronald Butler released on bail
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who lived on the same property where the remains of two young girls were found was released on nominal bail today in Lycoming County Court. Ronald Butler, 54, was granted intensive supervised bail with conditions based on Rule 600 in the Pennsylvania Code that requires a trial be held within the first 180 days of the filing of a complaint. Butler has been in jail more than 180 days without being placed on the trial list. ...
