Mifflinburg, Pa. — A man with a previous domestic violence conviction allegedly lied on the background check form in an attempt to purchase a gun at a Union County store. Trooper James Nestico of state police at Milton says Brian L. Swartzlander, 48, of Beaver Springs, went to Wildwood Precision Guns and Ammo in Limestone Township on Nov. 7, 2020 to attempt to purchase a gun. Swartzlander filled out forms to attempt to transfer a pistol to his name from another person. ...

UNION COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO