Centre Daily
Streaming Fatigue? Here’s How to Quickly and Easily Cancel Your Netflix Subscription
Streaming powerhouse Netflix once had the market cornered on bingeable content, with hits like Stranger Things andThe Crown. But with subscription costs, new ad tiers, and fees for password sharing, the service is beginning to feel the pinch. In the second quarter of 2022, it lost nearly 1 million subscribers, the largest quarter loss in company history.
Centre Daily
Bruce Willis Sells Rights to His Likeness to Deepfake Company
Earlier this year, Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting following an aphasia diagnosis, a cognitive disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate. But that hasn’t stopped him from appearing on screen; the Die Hardstar has sold the rights to use his likeness to deepfake firm, Deepcake, according to the Telegraph.
