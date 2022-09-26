Various News: New Ric Flair Video Celebrates Fifty Years In Wrestling, The Rock Praises Creator of Young Rock, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Train With The Bollywood Boyz

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Rhea Ripley spoke about the success in her career and how she almost gave up on wrestling early on. Here are highlights:. On almost giving up: “I was in this really dark place where I was like centimeters from just absolutely giving up and wanting it to all stop and I wanted to go home. There was a lot of things that went into that. I just sort of had to change my mentality and realize I had worked so hard to get to the point that I was at that I wasn’t going to let these things stop me and I had to stop listening to everyone and had to sort of do it my way again and believe in myself and not listen to everyone that throws criticism my way. That is the best thing that could have happened to me, I just sort of changed my mentality and just didn’t care anymore.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO