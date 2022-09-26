Various News: New Ric Flair Video Celebrates Fifty Years In Wrestling, The Rock Praises Creator of Young Rock, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Train With The Bollywood Boyz

Read full article on original website
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Bayley On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Her Relationship With Triple H
In a recent interview on The Five Count, Bayley discussed the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, her relationship with Triple H, and much more. You can read her comments below. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/an-evening-with-wwes-bayley/id1350493142?i=1000580511786. Bayley on the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon retiring and her relationship with Triple H: “It’s still so...
Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight
– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs. – Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian
A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
Goldberg has Jackhammered tons of wrestlers over the course of his career, and he named Big Show as the one who was the hardest to hit the move on. The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW, and explained how Show didn’t like being upside down. He talked about their run of matches at house shows at the time as well as his hitting the move on Show on TV during WCW Nitro. You can check out the highlights below:
Fandango Comments About Why Plans Changed For Him To Win WWE Intercontinental Title
Former WWE Superstar Fandango appeared on Cafe de Rene with Renee Dupree and shared why the initial plans for him to win the WWE Intercontinental Title were changed by the company (per Wrestling Inc). You can read a highlight from the livestream and watch the full episode below. On the...
MJF On His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, Why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon Don’t Make The Cut
MJF recently weighed in on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling (beyond just himself four times) and why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon didn’t make his cut. The AEW star was a guest on KFC Radio and was presented with the oft-asked question. He also weighed in on some of the names that didn’t make his top four, as you can see from the highlights below:
Some Talent Reportedly Set To Miss Tonight’s Smackdown
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will be affected by Hurricane Ian, with some talent set to miss the show. While the WON did not list specific names that will not be at the Winnipeg-set taping, it was noted that “at least some talent” who live in the area of Orlando won’t make the taping.
Interim Women’s Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Toni Storm will defend the interim AEW Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Storm will defend her championship against Serena Deeb on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below. The full lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS,...
Jimmy Korderas Recalls Refereeing Infamous Match Between The Acolytes & Public Enemy
– WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman recently spoke to former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who spoke about an infamous matchup and incident involving The Acolytes (Farooq and Bradshaw) vs. Public Enemy on a March 1999 episode of Sunday Night Heat. According to Korderas, Public Enemy said before the match that they weren’t going to go along with the initially planned finish.
Diamond Select Bringing Sting AEW Vinimate & More To New York Comic Con
Diamond Select is set to debut an exclusive Sting Vinimate at New York Comic Con next weekend. The manufacturer announced its NYCC exclusives for the October 6th to 9th convention including the Holiday Bash 2021 Sting Vinimate and more. The Sting release is described as follows:. AEW Holiday Bash 2021...
AEW Hypes ‘National Scissoring Day’ For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” (Billy Gunn) announced that next week’s episode will celebrate ‘National Scissoring Day’. The official AEW Twitter account hyped the celebration with a post that read:. Don’t ever let anyone tell you tweeting...
Rhea Ripley On Almost Giving Up Early In Her Career, Addresses Criticism Of Her Look
In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Rhea Ripley spoke about the success in her career and how she almost gave up on wrestling early on. Here are highlights:. On almost giving up: “I was in this really dark place where I was like centimeters from just absolutely giving up and wanting it to all stop and I wanted to go home. There was a lot of things that went into that. I just sort of had to change my mentality and realize I had worked so hard to get to the point that I was at that I wasn’t going to let these things stop me and I had to stop listening to everyone and had to sort of do it my way again and believe in myself and not listen to everyone that throws criticism my way. That is the best thing that could have happened to me, I just sort of changed my mentality and just didn’t care anymore.”
Priscilla Kelly Pay Per View Event Announced For October
The following PPV announcement was issued by Stonecutter Media for next month:. PRISCILLA KELLY: THE GYPSY WARRIOR! IN OCTOBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!. She’s young, tough, and fearless. She’s warrior and a gypsy who doesn’t know how to lose. She’s won at every level in pro wrestling. And now you can see this champion in the early battles that rocketed her into stardom! She’s Priscilla Kelly– The Gypsy Warrior!
Earl Hebner Recalls His History With The Ultimate Warrior
Earl Hebner recently appeared on a Facebook livestream for K & S Wrestlefest, sharing stories of his career and experiences in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). As part of the stream, Hebner mentioned an incident regarding Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 1990 and compared the occurrence to his experiences with The Ultimate Warrior. You can read some highlights and watch the full stream recording below.
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 9.27.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Things got shaken up in a big way last week as Ilja Dragunov debuted to add quite the wild card. JD McDonagh is the new #1 contender to Bron Breakker’s NXT Title but Dragunov is going to be put into a top spot rather quickly. This should be interesting on top of everything else around here so let’s get to it.
Davey Richard Issues Challenge To Chris Jericho For ROH World Title Match
Chris Jericho is looking to defeat all the great ROH World Champions of the past, and Davey Richards wants to step up to the plate. As noted last night, Jericho cut a promo after successfully defending his championship against Bandido on AEW Dynamite, stating that he wanted to destroy ROH’s legacy and planned to beat every great ROH Champion. Richards, who was ROH World Champion for 321 days in 2011 and 2012, was tagged in a tweet about Jericho’s statement and called out Jericho.
Randy Orton Testifies In WWE-2K Tattoo Trial
PWInsider reports that Randy Orton testified for over three hours yesterday in the jury trial for the lawsuit over his tattoos in WWE’s 2K games. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander is suing WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. before the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. The lawsuit was originally filed in April 2018. It claims that the tattoos she did for Orton are her original designs and she owns the rights. She claims that the defendants infringed on her copyrights and she never gave permission to use the tattoos in video games.
