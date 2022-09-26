Read full article on original website
Pakistan has suffered one of its worst climate catastrophes – and charities are struggling to keep pace
In August, the government of Pakistan was forced to declare a national emergency as devastating flooding caused what the UN secretary-general called a “climate catastrophe”.The unprecedented levels of flooding have resulted in the deaths of 1,638 people, including hundreds of children, since mid-June, the National Disaster Management Authority announced.Hundreds of thousands are thought to have been displaced and living without access to clean water, accommodation or toilets. There has been widespread destruction of homes, roads, schools, health facilities and livestock in the country’s worst flooding in recent history.Many people are living in makeshift camps with the government unable to provide...
Natural History Museum creates gardens to study how wildlife reacts to climate
The Natural History Museum (NHM) is creating hi-tech gardens full of sensors to track in real time the best plants for withstanding climate change.The gardens will also allow researchers to look at the kind of life that makes these gardens home, from insects and frogs to tiny microscopic organisms invisible to the human eye.Sensors installed across the site will monitor conditions like temperature, humidity and sound.While there are some five acres of grounds surrounding the NHM site in London, for more than 25 years only one small corner has been a dedicated wildlife area.We're really trying to build as much...
