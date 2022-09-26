(Cedar Hill) The weather over the weekend was fantastic for many outdoor events and one of those was the Backstoppers of Jefferson County annual All-American BBQ event at the Big River VFW in Cedar Hill. The event is sponsored by Gerding Enterprises in Dittmer. Mike Simms is the President of Backstoppers of Jefferson County. He says the event went extremely well and a lot of people donated to the cause.

CEDAR HILL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO