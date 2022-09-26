Read full article on original website
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
Schnucks to acquire 2 Fricks Market locations in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based grocery chain Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Monday it intends to acquire two Fricks Market locations in Franklin County, Missouri. According to a release from Schnucks, the Fricks Market locations at 401 Central Ave. in Union and 45 North Clark St. in Sullivan will close 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 and reopen 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 as Schnucks-operated stores.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
mymoinfo.com
New Location For Farmington Food Pantry Now Open
Paper Shopping Bag with Groceries Isolated on White Background. (Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store officially opened it’s doors at it’s new location this week. Nancy Faulkner is the director of the pantry. She says there first day was Monday for the food pantry.
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-70 in Warrenton
WARRENTON, Mo. – A tractor-trailer overturned in Warrenton, Missouri Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. on I-70 at mile marker 193. As of 7 a.m., some westbound lanes were It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured or how the incident occurred. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew […]
mymoinfo.com
Backstoppers All American BBQ follow up
(Cedar Hill) The weather over the weekend was fantastic for many outdoor events and one of those was the Backstoppers of Jefferson County annual All-American BBQ event at the Big River VFW in Cedar Hill. The event is sponsored by Gerding Enterprises in Dittmer. Mike Simms is the President of Backstoppers of Jefferson County. He says the event went extremely well and a lot of people donated to the cause.
St. Louis trucking firms gain drivers despite national shortage. Here's how one did it.
ST. LOUIS — It's no secret the trucking industry is struggling. In 2021, the American Trucking Associations reported that the trucking industry was short more than 80,000 drivers, a historic high. But St. Louis companies that responded to a Business Journal survey seem to have it figured out, reporting...
KSDK
After water pump replacement fails, Moscow Mills goes back under boil order
MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — The city of Moscow Mills is back under a boil order after an attempt to replace a pump that filled one of the city's water towers failed. In a post on the city's Facebook page, city leaders said the water towers were depleted, and residents were urged to conserve as much water as possible.
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning
ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
FOX2now.com
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
What Are The Views Like In This St. Louis Penthouse Loft? [Photos]
We've looked at many swanky mansions around Missouri, but what about a place for the couple that wants to be in the middle of it all? City living, city views, a home for entertaining, rest, and relaxation above the hustle and bustle of St. Louis. If that's your thing you must check out this penthouse loft at Ventana Lofts in downtown St. Louis.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples
St. Louis, popularly known as the “Gateway to the West,” is a haven for romantic couples looking to enjoy a vacation. You are reading: St louis things to do for couples | 15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples. Established as a city in the 1760s,...
kbia.org
A controversial company wants to expand mining in Missouri. The public can comment
A controversial mining company is looking to expand its operation underneath the Mark Twain National Forest. The public can comment on the petition but must limit comments to the proposed expansion. The Doe Run Company currently operates 3,800 acres of mineral mines in Reynolds and Shannon counties and wants to...
KSDK
Jefferson County lottery player wins $50K on scratcher in Barnhart
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Jefferson County lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a “Millionaire Blowout” scratchers game earlier this month. According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at an On the Run gas station in Barnhart located at 1727 Catlin Drive. The...
KMOV
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City, school says
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the school announced Tuesday evening. The school, which is located on S. Grand, said it was told of the decision by the...
KSDK
'This is all new stuff for us': St. Louis area natives living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — University City native Valerie Hyman has lived in Tampa for 30 years. She moved to the area for a job. She's seen her fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms. "I evacuated once before," Hyman said. However this time, storm surge predictions are as much as...
Herculaneum residents' petition against proposed Love's truck stop surpasses goal
HERCULANEUM, Mo. — The petition against a proposed Love’s truck stop surpassed its goal of 1,000 signatures and keeps growing. Residents in the Providence Neighborhood say the petition was only the beginning, on Sunday they organized some volunteers and are even floating the idea of raising money for legal help to fight the truck stop.
timesnewspapers.com
Stadium announcer John Ulett joins others from KSHE for “More Stories from the Window” event at River City Casino Oct. 7
Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime logo has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.
SUV slams into Warrenton hotel room, no injuries
An investigation is underway after an SUV slammed into a Warrenton hotel room Monday evening.
