Sullivan, MO

5 On Your Side

Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

Schnucks to acquire 2 Fricks Market locations in Franklin County

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based grocery chain Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Monday it intends to acquire two Fricks Market locations in Franklin County, Missouri. According to a release from Schnucks, the Fricks Market locations at 401 Central Ave. in Union and 45 North Clark St. in Sullivan will close 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 and reopen 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 as Schnucks-operated stores.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

New Location For Farmington Food Pantry Now Open

Paper Shopping Bag with Groceries Isolated on White Background. (Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store officially opened it’s doors at it’s new location this week. Nancy Faulkner is the director of the pantry. She says there first day was Monday for the food pantry.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX 2

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-70 in Warrenton

WARRENTON, Mo. – A tractor-trailer overturned in Warrenton, Missouri Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. on I-70 at mile marker 193. As of 7 a.m., some westbound lanes were It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured or how the incident occurred. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew […]
WARRENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Backstoppers All American BBQ follow up

(Cedar Hill) The weather over the weekend was fantastic for many outdoor events and one of those was the Backstoppers of Jefferson County annual All-American BBQ event at the Big River VFW in Cedar Hill. The event is sponsored by Gerding Enterprises in Dittmer. Mike Simms is the President of Backstoppers of Jefferson County. He says the event went extremely well and a lot of people donated to the cause.
CEDAR HILL, MO
FOX 2

Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2now.com

When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

What Are The Views Like In This St. Louis Penthouse Loft? [Photos]

We've looked at many swanky mansions around Missouri, but what about a place for the couple that wants to be in the middle of it all? City living, city views, a home for entertaining, rest, and relaxation above the hustle and bustle of St. Louis. If that's your thing you must check out this penthouse loft at Ventana Lofts in downtown St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cohaitungchi.com

15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples

St. Louis, popularly known as the “Gateway to the West,” is a haven for romantic couples looking to enjoy a vacation. You are reading: St louis things to do for couples | 15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples. Established as a city in the 1760s,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Stadium announcer John Ulett joins others from KSHE for “More Stories from the Window” event at River City Casino Oct. 7

Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime logo has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

