Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
2news.com
Barktoberfest Returns for its Second Iteration at The Summit Reno Oct.1
The Summit Reno and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) are organizing the second annual Barktoberfest celebration, a dog and family-friendly fall festival, to raise funds for the nonprofit. The event will take place at The Summit Reno, located at 13925 S. Virginia...
2news.com
Free Community Shred Event in Reno
Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
2news.com
Elixir Superfood & Juice Lands in Midtown Reno, Grand Opening Celebration this Friday
Elixir Superfood and Juice is opening on California Ave. in Midtown Reno. "Our mission is to serve inspired, healthy food that emphasizes local ingredients," says co-owner and founder Karla Perry, who opened the Mammoth Lakes Elixir location in 2018. Elixir offers plant-forward grain bowls and salads, cold-pressed juice, blended acai...
KOLO TV Reno
Community invited to 2nd annual SPCA of Northern Nevada Barktoberfest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your dogs and maybe even find a new furry addition to your family this weekend! The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit Reno will host the second annual Barktoberfest celebration. Communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this dog and...
KOLO TV Reno
Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival opens for 13th season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival is officially open. This year marks the 13th season year of the event. It includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a Nevada themed corn maze, haunted trail, and Zombie Paintball. The annual pumpkins for Autism fundraiser will also happen this...
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Sixth Annual Fright Night at the Fairgrounds
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is hosting its sixth annual “Fright at the Fairgrounds”, which opens up Friday night and continues during the month of October. “Fright at the Fairgrounds” will be offered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds located off Pinenut Road in Gardnerville and will...
2news.com
City of Reno unveils Biggest Little Bee City Sign
The City of Reno was recognized as a Bee City USA Affiliate during a press conference in the pollinator garden at City Plaza on Wednesday, September 28. During the event, City leaders will unveil a Biggest Little Bee City Sign and representatives will provide brief remarks. The Reno Master Plan,...
2news.com
Options Veterinary Care Nonprofit Clinic Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A new nonprofit veterinary clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration in Reno Tuesday morning. Options Veterinary Care is Northern Nevada’s first and only nonprofit clinic, and thanks to community support, Options has helped thousands of dogs and cats in need. Options provides needed veterinary care to pets...
2news.com
Spectrum Announces $50,000 Donation to Eddy House
(September 28, 2022) Spectrum today announced Eddy House has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities. Spectrum will kick off the partnership on Saturday, October...
daystech.org
Community Bulletin Board | Serving Carson City for over 150 years
The Green Goddess Market & Autumn Harvest will function implausible artisanal work together with a collaboration between Nevada-U.S. Silver Works and Silver Fox Turquoise showcasing sterling silver jewellery and high-grade turquoise all handmade and mined in Nevada. The occasion is Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. on the Oats Park Art...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New restaurant, Maggies, aims to be go-to spot in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s dining scene offers a variety of unique eats. From relaxed to high-end, everyone can find what they’re craving. Joining the restaurant scene at South Lake Tahoe’s newest premier micro-resort is Maggie’s Restaurant. Offering an elevated dining experience...
2news.com
Gardnerville Senior Living Center resident celebrates 101st birthday
The Chateau at Gardnerville Senior Living celebrated a very special birthday recently. Mr. Richard Bell turned 101 on August 28. Richard was born in 1921 in Alton, Illinois. His career was as a sheet metal worker. Richard has simple pleasures: He likes to spend time with his wife, Louise, and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Wallflowers, Christopher Cross, Fire Fest, Tallac After Dark, Fall Festival on deck
Join Tallac Historic Site volunteers and staff for an interpretive tour through the American Spiritualism Movement from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from Oct. 5-21. Discover why so many have tried to speak to the dead and how they did it, with history of seances to Ouija. Tickets...
2news.com
Health District to host drive-through flu-shot clinic this weekend
The Washoe County Health District is hosting a free drive-through flu shot event on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The drive-through vaccine event makes it easy and convenient to get a flu shot for anyone 6 months and older. Appointments are...
2news.com
Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail
Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
2news.com
Reno City Plaza to Close for Six Weeks Starting Thursday
The City of Reno will close City Plaza (30 N. Virginia St. in Reno) to the public starting on Thursday, September 29, 2022, for an extended period of time to perform maintenance. The work in the park will take approximately six weeks, and City Plaza is expected to reopen on...
2news.com
CHP Hosting Coffee With a Cop at Cuppa Tahoe
CHP South Lake Tahoe, along with the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept. and South Lake Tahoe PD, will be hosting National Coffee With A Cop Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Freel Perk from 9 to 11 a.m. Members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Genoa Candy Dance Fair likely draws record crowd
Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
Sierra Sun
Resort at Squaw Creek debuts wellness membership program for locals
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Resort at Squaw Creek, a mountainside resort in North Lake Tahoe, is debuting a Creekside Wellness Membership for local guests. The membership provides access to exclusive spa experiences, resort amenities, and more. Additionally, the Spa at Squaw Creek is announcing a new treatment menu available for the fall and winter seasons.
2news.com
Coffee N’ Comics Announces Opening of Second Location in Northern Nevada
Throughout the pandemic, Alex Farside and Raymond Martinez, owners of Coffee N’ Comics, were no strangers to the northern Nevada community. From offering customers a dollar back on every purchase to spend at another business in the early days of COVID-19 shutdowns, to giving away a Darth Vader balloon ride at the Great Reno Balloon Races, being a business the community could count on was just one part of their mission.
