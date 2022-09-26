ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

'It could happen to anybody': Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in California

STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. -- A 7-year-old boy was attacked and injured by a mountain lion at Pico Canyon Park in southern California Monday, according to officials. The boy suffered injuries described as non-life threatening, and the park has been temporarily shut down by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joy, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, IL
ABC13 Houston

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage throughout Cuba and Florida. As it moves through Florida, downgraded now to a tropical storm, it's left thousands of residents scrambling to recover. Organizations are already mobilizing to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the destructive storm. How to help Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC13 Houston

Biden says searches critical after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

President Joe Biden on Thursday visited FEMA headquarters in Washington as search and rescue efforts were underway in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Upon his arrival, Biden turned to FEMA personnel in the room and thanked them for their work during the historic storm. Early assessments offer a...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah

Comments / 0

Community Policy