Read full article on original website
Related
Sarah Jessica Parker Mourns Death of Her Stepdad Paul Griffin Forste
Sarah Jessica Parker and her family members are mourning a devastating loss. In a statement shared to E! News on Sept. 29, the actress' family announced her stepdad Paul Griffin Forste passed away the day before at the age of 76 "after an unexpected and rapid illness." "In his last...
Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on Wicked Set Alongside Husband Dalton Gomez
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is. The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.
Kim Kardashian Says She Hasn't "Gone Gray Yet" After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Stay Blonde
Watch: Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…. Kim Kardashian isn't hair for the grays. The Kardashians star is known for turning heads with her risk-taking fashion and fierce beauty transformations. But despite Kim's style evolution over the years, she revealed that one thing has remained the same: She hasn't spotted any gray hairs.
Shania Twain Details "Sour" Dinner with Oprah Winfrey
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain's 1999 Dress for ACM Honors. Shania Twain will remember this dinner with Oprah Winfrey forever and for always—but not for the reason you think. The "Party For Two" singer recently recalled a dinner with the talk show host that she'll never forget, revealing...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Barney the Dinosaur Docuseries Reveals the Shocking Dark Side of the '90s Kids' Show
Watch: Miranda Cosgrove Talks Pressures of Being a Child Star. One of the world's most beloved children's characters turned into a target for hate. Such is the dark story of everyone's favorite talking dinosaur, Barney. And that story will be explored in Peacock's two-part docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me, which premieres Oct. 12.
Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Close Bathroom Doors at Home With Kids
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's home life, the door is wide open—literally. Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room. "That includes the bathroom," she...
RHOC's Heather Dubrow Shuts Down Rumors Her Husband Terry Cheated
Watch: Why Heather Dubrow "Won't Let" Dr. Terry Dubrow Retire. Heather Dubrow is setting the record straight. Ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County's upcoming 17th season, the Bravo star is shutting down rumors that her husband—Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow—allegedly cheated on her. On Sept. 29,...
Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Called These RHOBH Stars "Pieces of S--t" and "Useless"
Watch: Kathy Hilton Weighs In on Kyle Richards' RHOBH Future. Lisa Rinna is sticking to her guns. As the only witness to Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Aspen trip, Lisa has been hesitant to share details about the incident—one that even prompted her to call Kathy "the devil." However, that changed on the Sept. 28 episode of the Bravo series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amal Clooney Wears Fierce Zebra-Print Look to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With George Clooney
Watch: Meghan Markle Leans on Amal Clooney During Pregnancy. Get ready to go wild over Amal Clooney's latest date night look. While stepping out in New York City with George Clooney to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Sept. 27, Amal turned heads in a chic black turtleneck that she paired with a pleated zebra-print mini skirt.
The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner Unpacks the Drama Around Choosing—and Changing—Her Son's Name
Watch: Kylie Jenner Unpacks the Drama Around Her Son's Name. The life of Kylie Jenner is filled with mysteries, especially when it comes to the name of her son with Travis Scott. For those who haven't been keeping up: The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed earlier this year that she had...
Hailey Bieber Breaks Down Timeline of Justin Bieber Relationship After His Reunion With Selena Gomez
Watch: Hailey Bieber ADDRESSES Selena Gomez Love Triangle Rumors. Never say never: Hailey Bieber is officially speaking out about an important chapter of her life. The 25-year-old—who recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber—clarified the timeline of her relationship with the singer publicly for the first time, which has always been a topic for fans following their romance. (Prior to marrying Hailey in Sept 2018, the "Peaches" singer had an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez for almost eight years until the two split earlier that year).
Why Kate Hudson Isn’t Trying to Emulate Mom Goldie Hawn’s Career
While Kate Hudson may look up to mom Goldie Hawn for advice in some areas of her life, she shared why she's not too concerned with trying to fill her shoes in Hollywood. In fact, when asked if she tries to emulate her career, Kate exclusively told E! News that she doesn't "see it that way."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Charm's Season 8 Reunion Trailer Is Full of Tears and Shocking Allegations
Watch: Why Craig Conover Was Shocked By Naomie & Whitney's Hookup. This Bravo cast may be from the South, but the last thing they'll be doing at the season eight reunion is minding their manners. The two-part Southern Charm special kicks off on Oct. 6, and if the trailer is...
How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Supporting Victoria Beckham at Fashion Week
Watch: Nicola Peltz Addresses Alleged Feud With Victoria Beckham. Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are making their love for Victoria Beckham known worldwide. The former Spice Girls member shared a photo of a few familiar faces who came out to support her during Paris Fashion Week, including her son Brooklyn, his wife, David Beckham, 20-year-old son Romeo Beckham, Anna Wintour and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.
The Bachelor’s Vanessa Grimaldi Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joshua Wolfe
Watch: Vanessa Grimaldi & Dean Unglert Talk Dating Podcast. Vanessa Grimaldi and Joshua Wolfe welcomed their firstborn on Sept. 28—just one day before Vanessa's own birthday. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday!" Vanessa wrote in a Sept. 30 Instagram post. "Our little miracle decided to be born one day...
Hailey Bieber Says She’s Had Thoughts of “Not Wanting to Be Here Anymore” After Receiving Hate
Watch: Hailey Bieber ADDRESSES Selena Gomez Love Triangle Rumors. Hailey Bieber is opening up about a low time in her life. The Rhode Skin founder, 25, got candid about previously having thoughts of suicidal ideation after receiving hate from people following her 2018 marriage to Justin Bieber. "When things can...
Billie Eilish Reveals the Must-Haves in Her Backstage Rider
Watch: Billie Eilish's HISTORIC Performance at Coachella 2022. If Billie Eilish has these snacks backstage, she'll be happier than ever. So, what's in Billie's official rider in her contract? The "Ocean Eyes" singer shared what essentials she likes to have before she hits the stage for her performances and appearances, including one very specific kind of bread.
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Tote Bag for Just $99
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
See Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Outing for The Row's Paris Fashion Week Show
Watch: Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Growing Fashion Empire. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were part of the full house that was The Row's Paris Fashion Week show. The 36-year-old twins made a rare public appearance during their brand's debut of its new collection on Sept. 28. In videos captured by fans, the two were caught watching with smiles from ear to ear.
Drew Barrymore’s Pizza Salad Recipe Has Foodies Totally Divided
Watch: Drew Barrymore DMs Gigi Hadid, Charli D'Amelio & More!. The Santa Clarita diet is a unique one after all. Drew Barrymore shared a personal recipes of hers on social media—a pizza salad. The actress gave step-by-step instructions on how to recreate the dish on TikTok, leaving fans to weigh in with chimes of "Drew!!! No!!!" or leave supportive messages like, "The chaos is what I'm here for."
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0