ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on Wicked Set Alongside Husband Dalton Gomez

Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is. The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Shania Twain Details "Sour" Dinner with Oprah Winfrey

Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain's 1999 Dress for ACM Honors. Shania Twain will remember this dinner with Oprah Winfrey forever and for always—but not for the reason you think. The "Party For Two" singer recently recalled a dinner with the talk show host that she'll never forget, revealing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mcgraw
Person
Robin Mcgraw
E! News

RHOC's Heather Dubrow Shuts Down Rumors Her Husband Terry Cheated

Watch: Why Heather Dubrow "Won't Let" Dr. Terry Dubrow Retire. Heather Dubrow is setting the record straight. Ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County's upcoming 17th season, the Bravo star is shutting down rumors that her husband—Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow—allegedly cheated on her. On Sept. 29,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Called These RHOBH Stars "Pieces of S--t" and "Useless"

Watch: Kathy Hilton Weighs In on Kyle Richards' RHOBH Future. Lisa Rinna is sticking to her guns. As the only witness to Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Aspen trip, Lisa has been hesitant to share details about the incident—one that even prompted her to call Kathy "the devil." However, that changed on the Sept. 28 episode of the Bravo series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Christmas#Jeans#Handbags#Chanel
E! News

Hailey Bieber Breaks Down Timeline of Justin Bieber Relationship After His Reunion With Selena Gomez

Watch: Hailey Bieber ADDRESSES Selena Gomez Love Triangle Rumors. Never say never: Hailey Bieber is officially speaking out about an important chapter of her life. The 25-year-old—who recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber—clarified the timeline of her relationship with the singer publicly for the first time, which has always been a topic for fans following their romance. (Prior to marrying Hailey in Sept 2018, the "Peaches" singer had an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez for almost eight years until the two split earlier that year).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Supporting Victoria Beckham at Fashion Week

Watch: Nicola Peltz Addresses Alleged Feud With Victoria Beckham. Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are making their love for Victoria Beckham known worldwide. The former Spice Girls member shared a photo of a few familiar faces who came out to support her during Paris Fashion Week, including her son Brooklyn, his wife, David Beckham, 20-year-old son Romeo Beckham, Anna Wintour and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Billie Eilish Reveals the Must-Haves in Her Backstage Rider

Watch: Billie Eilish's HISTORIC Performance at Coachella 2022. If Billie Eilish has these snacks backstage, she'll be happier than ever. So, what's in Billie's official rider in her contract? The "Ocean Eyes" singer shared what essentials she likes to have before she hits the stage for her performances and appearances, including one very specific kind of bread.
MUSIC
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Tote Bag for Just $99

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
E! News

Drew Barrymore’s Pizza Salad Recipe Has Foodies Totally Divided

Watch: Drew Barrymore DMs Gigi Hadid, Charli D'Amelio & More!. The Santa Clarita diet is a unique one after all. Drew Barrymore shared a personal recipes of hers on social media—a pizza salad. The actress gave step-by-step instructions on how to recreate the dish on TikTok, leaving fans to weigh in with chimes of "Drew!!! No!!!" or leave supportive messages like, "The chaos is what I'm here for."
RECIPES
E! News

E! News

215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy