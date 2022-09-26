ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate the diverse cultures of Frederick’s Latin American residents

Watch dancers in traditional dress perform along Carroll Creek on Oct. 1 in the all-day Hispanic Heritage Festival. Iryde Perdomo G.

Centro Hispano de Frederick, a local nonprofit that works with new immigrants and limited English-speaking Frederick County residents, invites the community at large to come to its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The festival will run from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 along Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick featuring Hispanic culture, food, music, traditional costumes, songs and dances.

