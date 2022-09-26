ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Deputies investigate train-tractor crash near Lawrence

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Deputies are investigating a train and tractor collision in Douglas County Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash northwest of Lawrence around 12:30 p.m.

They determined a 28-year-old Lecompton man was using the tractor to mow near the train tracks. Deputies said the tractor was going through the railroad crossing when the train hit it.

The operator of the tractor suffered minor injuries, but is expected to survive.

Representatives with Burlington Northern Santa Fe responded to the scene. No one on the train was injured, and the train was not damaged. The BNSF train continued on its route.

