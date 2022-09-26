Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
New Britain Herald
Re-launched New Britain High Voltage Art Project seeking artists
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart and the New Britain Commission on the Arts are holding a call to artists for the re-launch of the New Britain High Voltage Art Project. This call will start Phase III of the project. “High Voltage Art is a community favorite,” Stewart said....
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Diversity in New Britain school system
New Britain is known for its diversity and inclusion as many people from all over the world immigrate to New Britain. People come here from Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Yemen, Syria and more. Immigrating can be extremely difficult for many people as they overcome numerous obstacles such...
New Britain Herald
New business opening on Woodland Street in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Insight of New England, LLC, SURE Program, New Britain Racial Justice Coalition, and Angelo Insurance Agency will all have their grand opening at a new location, 35 Woodland St., Saturday. The grand opening will be hosted by Candyce Scott, who is a Licensed Professional Counselor with...
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
Road Trip: Visit the only operating farm in Trumbull
For 100 years, three generations of Plaskos have farmed in Trumbull. Today, it is the only operating farm in town.
New Britain Herald
First annual Connecticut Book Festival to be held
WEST HARTFORD – The Connecticut Book Festival will be held at the West Hartford Conference Center on Saturday. “Come meet authors from all over Connecticut, and more importantly, peruse the multitude of books written by authors from our very own Nutmeg State,” the CT Author and Publishers website said.
New Britain Herald
Mark Guderian
Mark Guderian was born and raised in Oregon State. He received his Bachelor of Music degree from Hartt College of Music, in Hartford. Mark was the past organist and choirmaster for churches in Windsor, Newington and New Britain. He was a past conductor for the Newington Choral Club, and also gave private organ and piano instruction. He was a substitute teacher for New Britain and Newington Public Schools.
DiFiore’s carries on family tradition: Ravioli shop owner is third generation to be in the food business
ELLINGTON — Running food businesses has been in the DiFiore family since Don DiFiore’s grandfather immigrated to the United States in 1901, opening a bakery in Greenwich Village in New York City in 1904. DiFiore’s parents, Andy and Louise, chose a different path than baking, and instead opened...
New Britain Herald
Oktoberfest begins at Parkville Market Saturday
HARTFORD – Parkville Market will host two weekends of Oktoberfest festivities beginning Saturday. The event will be hosted under a tented biergarten from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9 at The Hall. Competitions will include stein hosting, a German spelling bee, yodeling and a best-dressed contest,...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
New Britain Herald
Stanley Golf Course in New Britain to undergo $300K renovation
NEW BRITAIN – The driving range at Stanley Golf Course is set to benefit from a $300,000 renovation, beginning soon. The city-owned course at 245 Hartford Rd. has announced plans to build a new range facility with 20 covered bays, 12 of which will be enclosed on three sides for year-round use.
woodbridgetownnews.com
Woodbridge Native Brings Home National Title
A panel of distinguished judges chose Gabriella Durso as the 2022 USA National SLICC Ambassador. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the nation. Gabi is a 10-year old, 5th grade student at...
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
WTNH.com
Going to the Big E for the first time? Here’s Reddit’s tips
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What should you do for your first trip to the Big E?. Dozens of suggestions came in after Reddit user lillybells13 asked for advice Tuesday in the Connecticut subreddit. The consensus: It’s all about the food. Other suggestions included trying chocolate-covered bacon, wine...
New Britain Herald
Friendship Service Center in New Britain awarded $100K grant; 23 other area groups receive money as well
NEW BRITAIN – The Friendship Service Center was one of the 24 recipients awarded grants by The American Savings Foundation. Grants totaling $572,500 were given out to support a variety of New Britain-area programs and services that help to improve the quality of life in the community. “We are...
thefabricator.com
Birdon Group USA opens Connecticut facility
Shipbuilding, design, and maintenance company Birdon Group USA, Denver, has opened a production plant in Portland, Conn., to modernize search-and-rescue vessels for the U.S. Coast Guard. The company expects to hire 50 people at the new facility. Birdon holds a 10-year contract with the Coast Guard to engineer, procure, and...
New Britain Herald
Good Vibes, a free community concert for all ages, taking place Friday at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Good Vibes, a free-for-all community concert taking place this Friday, has special meaning for Adrian Elliott, curator at Gallery 66 and event founder. “This is my 12th year in New Britain and this year’s concert is going right back to where it all started for me at Trinity-On-Main,” Elliott said. “The first year I held the concert, and I say this selfishly a little bit, it was on my birthday, I was turning 50, Open Mic was doing well and everybody wanted something to do.”
New Britain Herald
Plainville PumpkinFest returns, looks to raise money
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville PumpkinFest returns for the 7th year on Oct. 22. The Festival will offer a spooky house, kids’ parade and more while continuing to raise money for the Plainville Community Fund. It will happen rain or shine, from 4 to 8 p.m. downtown. The festival is free to enter and includes kids’ activities at the Parks and Recreation building at 50 Whiting St. starting at 4 p.m. and a kids’ parade starting at 5 p.m., going from the Parks & Recreation building to the library.
New Britain Herald
Berlin football has eyes on staying unbeaten heading into Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD – The Berlin Redcoats were able to escape Groton last Friday with a win over the Fitch Falcons to keep them at a perfect 3-0 heading into Week 4. This week they’ll line up opposite the Bloomfield Warhawks at 7 p.m. who dropped their first game of the season last Friday against Killingly.
New Britain Herald
Free Halloween Spooktacular event highlights October events at New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art is continuing its fall happenings with a number of programs and events in October. The first day of the month features Arts on the Block: Celebrating Black Culture & Creativity. This Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. the festival will celebrate the living legacies of Black culture and creativity explored in the special exhibition 30 Americans.
