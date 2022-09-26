Betting Odds: Did Georgia's Recent Struggles Impact the Line vs. Mizzou?

With a 2-2 record against the spread, what is the betting line on Georgia @ Missouri?

Georgia did not drop in the latest editions of the Coaches and AP poll telling everybody that despite their struggles against Kent State this past Saturday, the respective minds around college football still believe the Bulldogs are the best team in the nation.

With out-of-conference play out of the way until November 26th, when Georgia will host in-state rivals Georgia Tech for the regular season finale, attention will turn towards SEC play.

The top-ranked Bulldogs opened conference play two weeks ago on the road against South Carolina. Despite playing on the road in before a sold-out Williams Brice Stadium, Georgia, a heavy favorite, dominated the Gamecocks 48-7.

It was the showing on the road that many have come to expect of Georgia's program. The beating at the hands of the defending champs even drew comparisons to how Alabama continues to destroy their SEC opponents, whether the game was in Tuscaloosa or not.

That was before Georgia, a massive favorite, this time at home against Kent State, found themselves letting the Golden Flashes stay in the game. As a result, the Golden Flashes became the first team to challenge Georgia for four quarters since the national championship against Alabama last January.

While the Bulldogs would finish strong in the 39-22 victory, the closeness of the contest had many questioning what went wrong and if that would hurt them in the polls.

While the polls did not see Georgia drop, what about Vegas?

Georgia vs. Missouri Betting Line

According to the SI Sportsbook, Georgia is a 27.5-point favorite against Missouri, with the over/under mark set at 54.5 points for the contest.

Still, a big line, considering this will be the Bulldogs' second game of in-conference-play but makes it you wonder if the line could've been bigger if Georgia took care of business like many expected last Saturday.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) gives Georgia a 94.5 percent chance of beating the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers fumbled its chance at knocking off Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium ; the pun is intended. With the game tied at 14 with the end of regulation nearing, Missouri trotted out kicker Harrison Mevis for a 26-yard field goal attempt. Mevis missed the potential game-winning kick, sending the game to overtime.

The missed kick would not be the last of the Tigers' bad luck as running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled the potential game-winning touchdown just mere inches away from the goal-line.

The loss to Auburn has them off to a 2-2 start, 0-1 in SEC play as they prepare to host the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

