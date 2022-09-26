Read full article on original website
Kelly Ripa opens up about working with late co-host Regis Philbin, says she became 'a real target'
Kelly Ripa opened up about working with her late co-host, Regis Philbin, in a new book and the difficulties she faced.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Cindy Crawford stuns as she and Rande Gerber attend The Clooney Foundation's award night in New York City
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were seen attending George and Amal Clooney's first-ever Albie Awards event in New York City on Thursday night.
Mila Kunis explains the open door bathroom policy in her home with Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have an open door policy at home with their kids. Kunis revealed even the bathroom door stays open and admitted it happened due to constant knocking.
TikTok users convinced Jeffrey Dahmer can be seen in the background of a ‘Stranger Things’ scene
"Stranger Things" fans are convinced Jeffrey Dahmer makes can be seen in the background of one of the scenes in season four.
Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Show’ tenure was ‘profound disaster’ that failed to fill Jon Stewart’s shoes, critics say
Trevor Noah announced that he will be leaving "The Daily Show," and critics don’t think he was never able to fill the shoes that Jon Stewart had left for him.
Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa spotted kissing, ignite dating rumors
Noah Trevor and Dua Lipa were photographed kissing outside a New York City restaurant Wednesday night. The dinner sparked dating rumors about the singer and comedian.
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
