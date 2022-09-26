Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NFL Fans Rush to Terry Bradshaw’s Defense After Sunday’s Broadcast Struggles
Terry Bradshaw is nothing short of an NFL icon. Drafted by the Steelers in 1970, Bradshaw played 14 seasons with Pittsburgh, winning four Super Bowl titles and leaving multiple broken records in his wake. To say he had a successful career as a player would be an understatement, and he only continued to add to his incredible legacy when it was done.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Thursday Night Football: NFL Fans Weigh In on Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Pregame Outfit
NFL quarterbacks are turning their pregame walks to the locker room into a fashion show.… The post Thursday Night Football: NFL Fans Weigh In on Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Pregame Outfit appeared first on Outsider.
Packers Tried Out Seven Players
Williams, 26, went undrafted out of BYU following the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Ravens during training camp but was waived coming out of the preseason. He returned to the team on the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit. The Ravens re-signed Williams to a futures deal for the 2021 season and tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent this past March, but later withdrew the tender.
TNF Viewers Fire Shots at Tony Gonzalez’s Leather Gloves Again
So, it looks like we have a bit of a Thursday Night Football tradition. NFL fans are still asking bout Tony Gonzalez’s gloves. The former NFL player turned commentator can’t deal with any weather under 65 degrees apparently. Despite the mild weather in Cincinnati, he can’t help himself.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Dies in Tragic California Rock Climbing Incident
Former Dallas Cowboys player Gavin Escobar has been identified as a rock climber who died in a tragic accident this week. His body, along with that of Chelsea Walsh, was found on Wednesday. Both are from Huntington Beach, Calif. They were discovered on the rockface of a mountain east of Idyllwild, Calif. Both bodies have been identified by the Riverside (Calif.) County Coroner on Thursday.
Tom Brady’s Marital Issues Are More ‘Complicated’ Than Just His NFL Return: Report
More details about Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen’s marital issues have reportedly come to light. Most reports have blamed Brady coming out of retirement for the divide between the couple. Yet new reports are stating their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL.”
NFL Fans Furious About Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football Broadcast… Again
Another week of NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, and… fans are still having issues with their broadcast quality. From buffering to audio desyncing and more. It’s enough to make you think it might not just be the internet quality of the folks watching at home. If...
