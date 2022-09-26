Read full article on original website
Youth Hunter Education Classes Offered
Hunter Education courses are offered at several locations in the area counties through the month of October. The Missouri Department of Conservation has scheduled the programs that Conservation Educator Adam Bransgaard says have some homework before attending the classroom portion. Bransguard says these are primarily for youth who need their...
Chillicothe Board Of Public Works
Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works meets in regular session Tuesday. The meeting will start at 7:00 am at the CMU office. Items on the agenda include: Reports from the department heads, from the finance director, and from the general manager. Meetings of the Chillicothe Board of Public Works are...
Human Trafficking Conference Scheduled In Chillicothe
A Human Trafficking Awareness Conference will be held in Chillicothe on October 20th. The Livingston County Health Center is organizing the event. Ann Burchett from the Health Center says this will include local law enforcement and experts from outside the area. Chillicothe Police Chief John Maples will have information on...
Three Demolition Properties Deeded To City
The Quit Claim Deeds for three properties were accepted by the Chillicothe City Council in closed session Monday. The Council entered executive session following the regular meeting and accepted the QuitClaim deeds for 350 Jackson, 615 Vine, and 1547 Bryan. The properties were on the list of those demolished by the City.
Carrollton Town Council To Have Public Hearing
A public hearing for Planning and Zoning will be held as part of the Carrollton Town Council meeting on Monday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at City Hall. The public hearing is to discuss gravel driveways and square footage of a new building at 206 West Washington in Carrollton.
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of September includes several investigations and arrests. September 16th, deputies in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation arrested 33-year-old Sherry Gayle Ritchie of Chillicothe on a Municipal warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on a charge of theft. In addition, the officer found alleged drug paraphernalia and other evidence. She was also arrested for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine.
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
Update On Chillicothe Industrial Park
The work on the layout of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says there is still a ways to go, but progress is being made. Frampton says they are also meeting with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange. She says when the Industrial Park opens there is potential for an increase of traffic using that intersection which is already an issue for large trucks.
School Bus & Trash Truck Minor Crash
A bus driver had minor injuries in an accident near Unionville Wednesday morning. State Troopers report at about 6:25 am, 39-year-old Miranda J Rea of Unionville was driving a school bus, westbound on US 136 in Putnam County. A trash truck driven by 47-year-old Toby L Street of Trenton was eastbound, and the vehicles met in a curve. The mirrors of the vehicles struck, causing minor damage. Rea had minor injuries from the incident and was treated at the scene. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 108 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 11:13 am, Report of dogs running loose in 1200 block of Northwood Terrace. Officer made contact with the dogs’ owner and warned them of the violation. 3:20 pm, Reported disturbance in Simpson Park....
City Expects To Close On Strand This Week
The City of Chillicothe is expected to take possession of the Strand Hotel Appartments this week. The closing is expected before the week’s end. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the work on the building continues to bring it up to code standards. The work that is seen on the outside includes repairs to fix leaks and secure items at the top of the building.
Drought Conditions In Northwest Missouri
The USGS Drought Monitor indicates Northwest Missouri is Abnormally Dry or in a Moderate Drought, with a few counties in a Severe Drought. Abnormally Dry counties include Daviess and Grundy County. Moderate Drought counties include Caldwell, Chariton, Linn, Livingston, and Sullivan Counties. Severe Drought is indicated for most of Carroll...
CMS Softball Handles Hamilton 13-3
The Chillicothe Middle School Softball team defeated Hamilton 13-3 on Thursday thanks to eight runs in the second inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Landry M, Ellie A, and Kylee L. Hope D and Bryleigh G knocked in doubles and Lexy S hit a triple. Landry was in...
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
CMS 8th Grade Football Falls 22-12; 7th Grade Wins 44-12
The Chillicothe Middle School 7th & 8th Grade football teams traveled to St Joe Truman/Spring Garden Tuesday. The 7th Grade improved to 3-1 with a 44-12 victory while the 8th Grade dropped to 3-1 losing 12-22. The 8th Grade Hornets trailed 14-12 at the half with their scores being two...
Milan Man Arrested
A Milan man was arrested by State Troopers in Sullivan County Thursday afternoon. Thirty-two-year-old Sean L Tinney was arrested at about 3:20 pm for alleged failure to display license plates, no driver’s license, no insurance, no seatbelt, and for failure to register as a sex offender. He was held at the Sullivan County Jail.
Chillicothe Boys Soccer Falls To Kirksville 4-1
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team dropped their match against Kirksville on Tuesday by a score of 4-1. The Hornets outshot the Tigers 13-12, but it was not enough to come away with the victory. Jackson Reeter scored unassisted for the lone Hornets’ goal of the evening. Duncan Simmons,...
Lady Hornets Tennis Clinches 3rd Place In MEC
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets finished regular season tennis play on Tuesday night at Maryville on the NWMSU college courts against the Spoofhounds. Chillicothe came away with an easy 9-0 win. With that final win, the Lady Hornets clinched 3rd in the MEC as a team this season. Coach Chambers and...
Nelson Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Wisconsin Brothers
Garland Joseph Nelson of Braymer entered a plea of guilty to two counts of first-degree Murder. Nelson was in Cass County Court Friday morning for the plea hearing. He was sentenced by Judge R. Micheal Wagner to two life sentences without parole. All other charges have been dropped. Nelson was...
CHS XC Boys And Girls Each Finish 1st At Irish Invite
The Chillicothe High School Boys and Girls Cross Country teams both placed 1st at the Irish Invite on Tuesday. Head Coach Jennifer Dickson talked about her team’s performance. “Krug Park is no joke! It is half asphalt, so they can’t wear their spikes, and half trail through woods with...
