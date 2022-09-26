ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction

By Kira Lerner
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0An9hL_0iAw9mx900

Voting booths are set up on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018, in Tampa. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Nye County, a rural enclave in Nevada, has positioned itself as the epicenter of a Donald Trump-fueled conspiracy about the security of electronic vote tabulators.

The Nye County Commission voted in March to make the county one of the first to act on the false narratives that machines that count votes are rigged. County Clerk Mark Kampf, who has falsely claimed that Trump won the 2020 election, has said that volunteer voters there will hand count the roughly 30,000 ballots expected in the November election.

Across the country, Republicans aligned with Trump have directed ire at electronic voting machines, with Republicans in at least six states introducing legislation this year to ban the use of ballot tabulators (Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, New Hampshire, Washington and West Virginia). Over 90 percent of U.S. election jurisdictions currently use electronic tabulators, with only the smallest counties opting to count votes by hand.

Many of the conspiracies around voting machines after the 2020 election centered on technology from Dominion Voting Systems. Lawyers for Trump claimed with no basis that Dominion employees worked with outside groups, liberal donor George Soros, and Venezuela to steal the presidential contest from Trump. Dominion has filed several defamation lawsuits against those who peddled the conspiracies.

Voting experts say that using hand counting as the default method to count ballots, which requires that all voters cast paper ballots, is incredibly expensive, burdensome, and time-consuming.

“This is totally unnecessary,” said Jonathan Diaz, senior legal counsel with the Campaign Legal Center. “There is no evidence or reason to suggest that ballot tabulators don’t work.”

In fact, research shows that vote tabulators are more accurate than hand counts, which allow for a vast amount of human error, especially when the people counting ballots are overworked and tired around an election.

Tabulators are typically certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and jurisdictions almost always test them before an election to ensure their functionality and accuracy. Jurisdictions often hand count smaller groups of ballots after a tabulator is used to verify the accuracy of results.

Tabulators also allow for accessibility features to assist voters with disabilities who cannot hand mark a paper ballot.

The Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank that uses ideas from both parties, recommends pairing machine tabulators with an audit of paper ballots. “This balance minimizes the potential for human error during vote counting while maintaining a strong system of manual error-checking to unearth discrepancies that may arise during tabulation,” they write in an explainer .

Diaz said he suspects that those pushing for hand counting aren’t actually concerned with the security of tabulators.

“I don’t think that the push for hand counting paper ballots is really motivated by concerns about accuracy or technology,” he said. “I think it’s actually just an attempt to slow down the process and inject more confusion and make things more difficult for election workers.”

Nye County

To hand count all of its ballots, Nye County plans to have teams of three people look at batches of 50 ballots. Kampf said he has already enlisted 57 volunteers to help with the process, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal .

Kampf did not respond to a request for an interview.

While Nye County will hand count its ballots this year, it’ll also tabulate its votes with electronic machines. Officials have said the goal is to eliminate the use of machines for future elections, but using both methods this year allows the county to avoid new state regulations for counties that only conduct hand counts.

In late August, Nevada’s secretary of state’s office announced temporary regulations to take effect Oct. 1 for the general election, including a requirement for bipartisan counters. Nevada law doesn’t outlaw hand counting and the office wanted to be prepared if more counties decide to switch.

Voting experts said hand counting shouldn’t be permitted, and therefore does not need to be regulated. In testimony submitted to Mark Wlaschin, deputy secretary for elections, the Campaign Legal Center explained why hand counting ballots would help neither accuracy nor speed.

“A hand counting requirement would not only delay the reporting of results, but would also be severely disruptive to county officials’ ability to fulfill their critical responsibility to conduct the election securely and accurately,” attorney Julie Hochsztein wrote.

The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada filed a lawsuit against the state after the regulations were announced, alleging that they deprive Nevadans of their rights to a uniform, statewide standard for counting votes. The group declined to comment on the pending litigation.

“The temporary regulation threatens to unleash electoral chaos,” the complaint says, noting that “votes cast in different counties, different precincts, or different contests may be counted very differently.”

Current Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is term-limited. Jim Marchant, an election denier who is the Republican nominee to replace her, has been one of the most vocal forces behind the state’s push to institute hand counting. He has said that if elected, he would ditch electronic vote machines.

Democrat Cisco Aguilar, who is facing Marchant in November, told States Newsroom that he worries about the future of elections in Nevada if Marchant wins.

“What he’s doing is irresponsible and dangerous,” Aguilar said. “He’s not a serious leader but the threat he represents is extremely serious.”

Esmeralda County in Nevada has also switched to hand counting, but the county is the least populous in the state with just 1,030 residents in 2020, according to U.S. Census data. Still, it took the county more than seven hours in the June primary to count 317 ballots.

At that rate, it would have taken Clark County, Nevada’s most populous county, 6,375 hours, or more than 265 days, to hand count the 288,683 ballots cast in its June primary. Larger counties could no doubt devote more staff, volunteers, and resources to counting, but the process would undoubtedly require the county to miss the vote certification deadline.

The longer the public has to wait for election results, the more time candidates have to sow distrust in the results and for false theories and information to spread.

Outside Nevada

In Arizona, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, both of whom have said that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, filed a lawsuit with unfounded allegations about the security of electronic vote tabulators and seeking the hand counting of ballots.

They claimed that the lawsuit wasn’t aimed at invalidating the 2020 election results—Cyber Ninjas, which conducted an audit of the vote in Maricopa County, conducted a hand count and found that Joe Biden actually won by more votes than the official margin—but instead about future elections.

In response to the lawsuit, election administrators testified that hand counting would be extremely expensive and require immense manpower. They also said that electronic voting machines aren’t connected to the internet and can’t be hacked. A judge dismissed the suit in August, and Lake and Finchem have appealed that ruling .

If Lake and Finchem win in November, they’ll be in a position to change how the state counts its ballots. Arizona law does not require the use of electronic vote counting machines. The secretary of state also has the power to decertify machines, so Finchem could do that and refuse to certify new ones.

In New Hampshire, groups opposed to electronic tabulators figured out a way to force election officials in large counties to hand count some ballots in last week’s primary, despite the widespread use of AccuVote optical scan machines in the state which are not connected to the internet and cannot be hacked.

Conservative-leaning groups shared posts online urging voters to write in candidate names, even if the candidate was already printed on the ballot. Ballots with write-in candidates are separated for hand counting.

Secretary of State David Scanlan said the effort slowed down the release of results by hours in some counties.

“It really stresses the system when you have poll workers who have been at it for 12 to 16 hours now having to count all these ballots at the end of the night,” Scanlan told a local reporter with the Keene Sentinel. “It probably increases the chances for errors.”

The post A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday afternoon, focusing on uniting the country as Florida begins to survey the damage left by a Category 4 hurricane, while states further up the coast prepare for the impact from Hurricane Ian. “As you all know, the situation in Florida is far more devastating,” Biden said. […] The post Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Nebraska AG joins five others in suing the Biden administration to stop student debt cancellation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times OMAHA —  College borrowers banking on President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt hit a potential snag Thursday, when Nebraska and five other states filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of Education’s authority to do so. Theirs is the second major lawsuit filed by conservatives trying to stop the […] The post Nebraska AG joins five others in suing the Biden administration to stop student debt cancellation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEBRASKA STATE
Florida Phoenix

A vote to reelect Florida Gov. DeSantis is a vote for more Hurricane Ians

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Note: Craig Pittman filed this column early Wednesday afternoon, before Ian made landfall. By the time you read this, we will know where Hurricane Ian made landfall, and how much destruction it caused. We’ll know how high its winds were and how much storm surge it pushed ashore. We will begin to count the number […] The post A vote to reelect Florida Gov. DeSantis is a vote for more Hurricane Ians appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Some Philly Union League members oppose club honoring DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times PHILADELPHIA — Prominent members of the Union League of Philadelphia have expressed dismay in response to news that the club intends to present embattled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with one of its most prestigious honors, the Gold Award. According to the organization’s website, the Union League is a city club “founded in 1862 as a patriotic […] The post Some Philly Union League members oppose club honoring DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nye County, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
Nye County, NV
Government
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Nevada Government
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis’ team plans to resist hauling governor in for depositions in Andrew Warren suspension case

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis will resist testifying in Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to the governor’s order suspending him as the elected state attorney for Hillsborough County, according to a pretrial report issued in the case. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle released the report, a summary of where the case stands, on Tuesday. It sets deadlines for […] The post DeSantis’ team plans to resist hauling governor in for depositions in Andrew Warren suspension case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Don’t even think about looting,’ DeSantis warns about Ian-hit areas. ‘We’re a 2nd Amendment state’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In news conferences throughout the week, Gov. Ron DeSantis has mostly suppressed political rhetoric in the fallout of Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact. But on Friday, his tone shifted, suddenly reaffirming that the state will be upholding “law and order” even as flooding occurs, bridges are down, and one county does not have reliable access to […] The post ‘Don’t even think about looting,’ DeSantis warns about Ian-hit areas. ‘We’re a 2nd Amendment state’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Hurricane Ian proves politicians are trying to fool us if they’re tackling climate change

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Note: This commentary has been updated. Craig Pittman filed this column early Wednesday afternoon, before Ian made landfall. By the time you read this, we will know where Hurricane Ian made landfall, and how much destruction it caused. We’ll know how high its winds were and how much storm surge it pushed ashore. We will […] The post Hurricane Ian proves politicians are trying to fool us if they’re tackling climate change appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

One confirmed death, 20 unconfirmed from Hurricane Ian; 1.9 million still without power in FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times State emergency officials have confirmed a death in central Polk County and 20 more deaths are being investigated following Ian’s devastation in Florida. Meanwhile, 1.9 million homes and business are still without power, according to information from a news conference Friday morning. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about the impacts of the storm […] The post One confirmed death, 20 unconfirmed from Hurricane Ian; 1.9 million still without power in FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Marchant
Florida Phoenix

Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on the basis that he would be forced to pay state taxes on the canceled debt. It’s one of the first significant legal challenges to Biden’s plan. The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the […] The post Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
INDIANA STATE
Florida Phoenix

As FL contends with the fentanyl crisis, ‘harm reduction’ advocates work to save lives

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With thousands of Floridians dying of drug overdoses caused by fentanyl, Attorney General Ashley Moody has been urging the Biden administration since mid-summer to classify the drug as a “weapon of mass destruction,” warning of the dangers posed if the potent opioid gets into the hands of an avowed enemy of the United States. “We […] The post As FL contends with the fentanyl crisis, ‘harm reduction’ advocates work to save lives appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

With tens of millions, Ron DeSantis’s campaign is dominating the airwaves in race for governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, political advertising may slow down in the coming days. That would put a pause on what has so far been an overwhelming advantage in TV this month for Gov. Ron DeSantis over Charlie Crist in the race for Florida governor. Between Sept. 5-18, 2022, there were more than […] The post With tens of millions, Ron DeSantis’s campaign is dominating the airwaves in race for governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I follow polls. I study polls. I look to polls for insight into how people outside my immediate circle might be thinking about things. But no, I do not trust polls. If you trust something you put faith in it. Trust implies a readiness to make decisions based on what those polls tell you, and […] The post National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ballots#Electronic Voting#Dominion Voting Systems#Vote Counting#The Nye County Commission#Republicans
Florida Phoenix

As Ian churns SW FL communities, Gov. DeSantis warns to expect long recovery

Quality Journalism for Critical Times UPDATE: “Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida.” //////////////////////// Hurricane Ian is ravaging southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon, with storm surges, flooding, 155 mile per hour winds, some cars underwater and many homes without power. Just after 3 p.m., The Weather Channel reported that Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of […] The post As Ian churns SW FL communities, Gov. DeSantis warns to expect long recovery appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ian now a tropical storm but still dangerous; thousands of kids planning to go to school Friday

Quality Journalism for Critical Times UPDATE: At a 1:45 p.m. press conference in Charlotte County, Eric Silagy, with Florida Power & Light, reported that the utility company has been able to restore the power of some 700,000 customers since the storm hit. In addition, Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that Sanibel Island off of Lee County got hit with a “biblical […] The post Ian now a tropical storm but still dangerous; thousands of kids planning to go to school Friday appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Martha’s Vineyard migrant stunt demonstrates Gov. DeSantis’ inner jerk

Quality Journalism for Critical Times What kind of weapons-grade jerk celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by using taxpayer money to lure four dozen frightened, exhausted Latino asylum seekers onto a couple of chartered planes, promising jobs, work permits, and free housing, flies them to Martha’s Vineyard, then brags about it? Why, Florida’s own Ron DeSantis, of course, burnishing his brand. And, […] The post Martha’s Vineyard migrant stunt demonstrates Gov. DeSantis’ inner jerk appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Hurricane Ian threatens an already wobbly insurance market in Florida

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Hurricane Ian certainly will cause billions of dollars in property damage amid a crisis in Florida’s insurance market that features withdrawal or closure of carriers and a tightening in the availability of reinsurance — that is, insurance for insurers. Forecasters predicted Tuesday that Ian would hit near Venice, south of Tampa Bay in Sarasota County, […] The post Hurricane Ian threatens an already wobbly insurance market in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Florida Phoenix

Much of its infrastructure wrecked by Ian; Traversing Florida will be a tough ride

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Let’s take a moment to reflect on what Hurricane Ian did to Florida’s infrastructure — the roads, bridges, water systems, electric grid, and more that make modern life work. According to a fact sheet issued by the governor’s office, the storm closed: Airports in Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Melbourne, St. Augustine, Hollywood, Orlando, Sanford, Punta […] The post Much of its infrastructure wrecked by Ian; Traversing Florida will be a tough ride appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times 11 a.m. UPDATE, Sept. 28, 2022 from National Hurricane Center: Extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian moving onshore … Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon… ///////////////////////////// Hurricane Ian, a catastrophic Category 4 storm overnight, now threatens to make landfall as a Category 5 storm at the Charlotte County […] The post ‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis: Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane when it hits the southwest coast in FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a 11 p.m. news conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Ian may be a Category 4 storm when it makes impact in southwest Florida at the juncture of Charlotte and Lee counties and on the Gulf side of the peninsula. The hurricane is expected to make landfall some time on Wednesday, according to […] The post Gov. DeSantis: Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane when it hits the southwest coast in FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Lawsuit alleges Baker County detention center denied lawyers access to immigration detainees

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The ACLU of Florida, which has been accusing the Baker County Sheriff’s Office of “egregious” conditions for immigrants being held at the county detention center, filed a lawsuit Monday alleging officials there have blocked lawyers from accessing their clients within the facility. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Jacksonville, names the sheriff’s office, Sheriff […] The post Lawsuit alleges Baker County detention center denied lawyers access to immigration detainees appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy