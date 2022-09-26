Read full article on original website
DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed
A dire shortage of youth counselors at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has escalated routine behavior issues to police calls and prompted an “all call” to any Department of Health and Human Services worker willing to pick up an overtime shift, department officials said Tuesday. These challenges come as the detention center is […] The post DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WCVB
Harvard researchers find Mass. hospitals at risk if hurricane were to strike
BOSTON — AsHurricane Ian wreaks havoc in Florida, new findings from Harvard climate researchers show Massachusetts hospitals can be at risk from flooding if hurricane storm surges come near. Three Harvard-affiliated researchers published a new study on GeoHealth this Thursday showcasing how hurricane storm surges can cause health care...
manchesterinklink.com
11th annual CHaD Battle of the Badges Baseball Classic raises more than $124,000 for programs at Dartmouth Health Children’s
LEBANON, N.H. – The second day of fall brought with it the first blustery and cool evening of the year. That didn’t stop the more than 1,000 fans who came out to support first responders as they took to the diamond at Manchester’s Delta Dental Stadium in support of patients and critical programs at Dartmouth Health Children’s and the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD). Team Police proudly took home the trophy after an 8-7 win over Team Fire on September 23 2022, while the game raised $124,000 and counting.
wgbh.org
Boston-area families could be in the red by $1,500 with soaring health care costs, report finds
A state agency is warning that Massachusetts runs the risk of letting its health care system become “increasingly unaffordable” and more inequitable without further action to control costs, citing new findings from its annual report. The Health Policy Commission was created under a 2012 law aimed at reining...
manchesterinklink.com
Associated Builders and Contractors endorse Sununu
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday morning, the re-election bid of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was officially endorsed by the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Hampshire and Vermont (ABC-NH/VT) in a ceremony outside of the currently under construction 409 Elm St. apartment building. “Governor Sununu’s pro-free enterprise and...
manchesterinklink.com
Work by artist Suzanne Young featured at Creative Framing Solutions throughout October
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire Art Association’s Suzanne Young will be the featured artist at Creative Framing Solutions during the month of October. A graduate of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Young’s career as a painter spans decades of notable work. Plein-air...
Another energy company serving Mass. issues winter rate-hike warning
Depending on energy use, a typical household can expect its bill to increase 75 to 78 percent, or $85 to $100. Another energy company serving Massachusetts has announced rate hikes ahead of the winter season. New Hampshire-based Unitil — which serves about 107,100 electric customers in the Granite State, Massachusetts,...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns
This article is the second in a two-part series looking at restorative uses of fire around the state. Part one is about how Indigenous people are working with the Forest Service to return fire to the landscape. On the morning of the burn, the nerves set in. Even months of planning doesn’t guarantee that the […] The post Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
Haverhill Schools Adopt Indoor and Outdoor Recess Policy to Apply to all Buildings
Haverhill Public Schools has issued a “Weather Watch Guide” to make recess policies consistent from building to building. Committee Vice Chair Toni Sapienza-Donais asked the administration last week to clarify school policy regarding when recess is held out of doors and when students must stay inside. Superintendent Margaret Marotta acknowledged there has been confusion in the post-COVID-19 era.
WMUR.com
Manchester police look to get youths out of court system with grant money request
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department is asking for some of the cash from the state's $40 million settlement with Johnson and Johnson that settle opioid offense claims against the drug-maker. The state attorney general's office announced the deal earlier this month. Manchester police want to use some...
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $29.13 Million Sale of 192-Unit Garden Style Apartment Community in Dover, NH to Brady Sullivan Properties
CBRE announced today that it has arranged the $29.13 million sale of White Cliffs at Dover, a 192-unit garden style apartment community located at 510 Marthas Way in Dover, NH. CBRE Capital Markets’ multi-housing experts Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin exclusively represented the seller and procured the...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
manchesterinklink.com
John ‘Jack’ Kenny, 76: Political writer and columnist, ardent pro-life advocate
MANCHESTER, NH – John “Jack” Arthur Kenny, 76, a well-known writer and political commentator, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Jack was Born Sept. 23, 1945, in Meriden, CT, youngest of the three children of the late Bernard and Norma (Hills)...
manchesterinklink.com
The Weekender, Sept. 29-Oct. 6: Oysterfest, Deerfield Fair, Footrace for the Fallen and more…
MANCHESTER, NH – September has already come and gone, but fear not there’s still plenty of activity happening in and around Queen City. Check out the list we made just for you!. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
WMTW
First Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Inland
As the last day of September approaches, the true chill of Autumn will settle in through Friday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for parts of northern New Hampshire and the western Maine mountains. Many locations in the warning may get down into the upper 20s, with lows 30s...
