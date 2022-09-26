Update – Victim Identified, Possible Suspect Vehicle * Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision

SNOW HILL, Md. – A Bishopville man has been sentenced on negligent homicide charges in a 2020 crash. We’re told the charges were filed on June 11, 2021, as a result of a head-on vehicle crash that occurred on June 13, 2020. Deputies responded to Whaleyville Road near Shavox Church Road and identified a total of five people on scene with injuries, including one fatality and two still trapped in their vehicles. Further investigation and accident reconstruction revealed that a Nissan Altima driven by 35-year-old Jon Gray had been traveling east on Whaleyville Road at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line and hit a Kia Sorento, driven by Claudeline Saintiol. Deputies located two victims inside the Kia, one identified as Duope Fenelon, trapped in the right front passenger seat, and one identified as Marc Louis, who was found dead. Fenelon was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter, where he later died from his injuries. Two female passengers in the Kia were found outside of the vehicle and were taken to the hospital.

BISHOPVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO