Update – Victim Identified, Possible Suspect Vehicle * Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision

Cape Gazette
Police investigate two-car crash on Route 24 near Angola
Delaware State Police are investigating a two-car crash Sept. 29 that closed on Route 24. Emergency responders went the scene about 10:50 at the intersection of Route 24 near Jolyns Way and found one vehicle overturned, according to Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. officials. Two people needed care, officials said, and the Delaware State Police helicopter was used to transport one person.
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
nccpdnews.com
OFFICERS ARREST JUVENILE SUSPECT DURING IN-PROGRESS SHOTS FIRED
(Claymont, DE 19703) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to a person with a gun. While on the scene, officers heard shots being fired and immediately began checking the community. Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue at which time they saw an unknown suspect wearing black clothing and a black ski mask running away. Officers then chased the suspect and were able to arrest him without any further incident. Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have a handgun hidden in a fanny pack he was carrying.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD LURING AND INDECENT EXPOSURE – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating an indecent exposure. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Castlebrook Apartments in reference to an indecent exposure involving two male juvenile victims.
firststateupdate.com
Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Kelly Patrick of Dover, Delaware. Patrick was last seen on September 28, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Patrick have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Patrick is...
WMDT.com
Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
WMDT.com
Bishopville man sentenced in 2020 fatal crash
SNOW HILL, Md. – A Bishopville man has been sentenced on negligent homicide charges in a 2020 crash. We’re told the charges were filed on June 11, 2021, as a result of a head-on vehicle crash that occurred on June 13, 2020. Deputies responded to Whaleyville Road near Shavox Church Road and identified a total of five people on scene with injuries, including one fatality and two still trapped in their vehicles. Further investigation and accident reconstruction revealed that a Nissan Altima driven by 35-year-old Jon Gray had been traveling east on Whaleyville Road at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line and hit a Kia Sorento, driven by Claudeline Saintiol. Deputies located two victims inside the Kia, one identified as Duope Fenelon, trapped in the right front passenger seat, and one identified as Marc Louis, who was found dead. Fenelon was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter, where he later died from his injuries. Two female passengers in the Kia were found outside of the vehicle and were taken to the hospital.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Cyclist Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Near Lewes
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of...
WMDT.com
Multiple correctional officers injured in assault at ECI
WESTOVER, Md. – 47 ABC has learned that five correctional officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted by inmates in a housing unit at Eastern Correctional Institution Wednesday evening. We’re told four officers were taken to a local hospital, while the fifth officer’s injuries were less serious....
Burn victims flown to hospital after Pleasantville gas can explosion
Two Pleasantville residents were airlifted to the hospital after a gas can explosion in the back of a residence. First-responders were called to the home at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for an explosion and burn victims, Fire Capt. Joe Ricci said. Firefighters, TriCare EMS, AtlantiCare medics and Pleasantville police responded...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted of attempted murder in 2021 shooting outside Guido’s Burritos
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of attempted murder in connection to a shooting almost one year ago. During the early morning hours of October 23, 2021, 24-year-old Markell Purnell and another co-defendant got into an altercation with patrons outside of Guido’s Burritos on South Salisbury Boulevard. In an attempt to seek retaliation in connection to the previous altercation, a third co-defendant gave Purnell a handgun, at which point Purnell immediately fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was standing in close proximity to other patrons leaving the restaurant. The victim was hit in the leg by a single bullet, and several vehicles were hit by projectiles.
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: Threat at Pocomoke Middle School under investigation
POCOMOKE, Md. – Law enforcement officials are actively investigating a threat received at Pocomoke Middle School Thursday morning. Details are limited at this time. We’re the investigation is being conducted by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Criminal Bureau of Investigations, Pocomoke Police Department, and the school Administration of the Board of Education.
WBOC
Bishopville Man Sentenced for Homicide
SNOW HILL, Md.- Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, age 35, of Bishopville, Maryland, was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Division of Correction for his conviction on 2 counts of negligent homicide under the influence according to the state attorney's office of Worcester County. Gray entered a guilty plea to...
WMDT.com
Knupp family responds to son’s death following hit-and-run
WORCESTER CO,. Md – 47ABC received a statement from the Knupp family in regards to the hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old, Gavin Knupp. The incident occurred on July 11th on Grays Corner Road at Riddle Lane in Berlin. Neil Dubvosky, the family’s lawyer provided us with this statement:. “Having...
Delaware man killed after being pinned beneath truck
A man was killed when he was pinned beneath a truck, police in Delaware said. Officers were called to Beehler Court in the Wilmington area on Sunday for a report of a person hit by a vehicle, New Castle County Police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they...
Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire
A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
WBOC
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
fox29.com
Man, 46, dies after he is pinned beneath a pickup truck, near Wilmington, police say
ARUNDEL, Del. - A 46–year-old man died after he was pinned beneath a pickup truck outside of Wilmington. New Castle County officials said police were dispatched to Beehler Court, in Arundel, just outside of Wilmington, Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
