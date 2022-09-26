SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old New Braunfels High School student has been arrested on charges he called in a false tip about a gun on the campus. The September 8 incident involved more than 100 officers who responded to the school after they were told someone on campus had a gun. The threat led to a lockdown that lasted well into the evening, with students waiting at the school’s football stadium until the lockdown was lifted.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO