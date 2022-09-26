ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Kirby Police investigate intentionally set fires

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Kirby are investigating several fires that were intentionally set this week. Firefighters were called to a structure fire at around 9:40 P.M. Wednesday. Once the flames were out, investigators determined that the fire was no accident. They also discovered evidence that other...
KIRBY, TX
KTSA

SAPD looking for missing man with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for assistance in locating a missing man with a medical condition. Investigators say 48-year-old Frankie Flores was last seen in the 9000 block of Excellence Drive on the south west side. Flores is 5′ 8” and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a silver Versace logo, tan shorts and white Nike Air Force One sneakers with a Gucci logo on them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for wanted woman

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Search is on for 8 suspects at large after police chase in Kendall County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Law enforcement is on the lookout for approximately 8 subjects at large after a police chase that ended in Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post the chase ended on FM 289 between Big Joshua Creek and Waring Knoll around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. When the vehicle stopped, deputies say numerous subjects jumped out and ran south onto nearby properties.
KENDALL COUNTY, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels High School student arrested for calling in threat that resulted in hours long lockdown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old New Braunfels High School student has been arrested on charges he called in a false tip about a gun on the campus. The September 8 incident involved more than 100 officers who responded to the school after they were told someone on campus had a gun. The threat led to a lockdown that lasted well into the evening, with students waiting at the school’s football stadium until the lockdown was lifted.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek pair in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Burlington Coat Factory on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Aug. 13 around 9 p.m. at the retail store located in the 2900 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Somerset Road and Interstate 35.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

