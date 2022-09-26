Read full article on original website
KTSA
SAPD asking for help identifying man suspected in east side double homicide
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of a man suspected of being involved in a double-homicide. The images were taken from a gas station not far from where two teenagers were found shot to death in a car. Officers were called to...
KTSA
Man shot and clerk by cashier while trying to rob San Antonio convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He arrived at a North side Valero gas station with the intention of robbing the place but he met up with a clerk who had a gun of his own. It happened at around 9:45 P.M. Thursday in the 9500 block of San Pedro.
KTSA
Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
KTSA
Kirby Police investigate intentionally set fires
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Kirby are investigating several fires that were intentionally set this week. Firefighters were called to a structure fire at around 9:40 P.M. Wednesday. Once the flames were out, investigators determined that the fire was no accident. They also discovered evidence that other...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 13-year-old boy last seen riding bike on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared on Wednesday on the West Side. Aiden Anthony Guevara was last seen in the 200 block of Bradford Ave., not far from Culebra Road and North General McMullen Drive, police said. He is 4 feet,...
KTSA
UTSA student finds hidden camera tucked inside phony smoke detector in their apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A UTSA student made a disturbing discovery in their apartment. The student is living at University Oaks Apartments and found a camera hidden inside a fake smoke detector. The apartments are not owned by UTSA but by Campus Living Villages. Staff at the apartment...
KTSA
SAPD looking for missing man with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for assistance in locating a missing man with a medical condition. Investigators say 48-year-old Frankie Flores was last seen in the 9000 block of Excellence Drive on the south west side. Flores is 5′ 8” and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a silver Versace logo, tan shorts and white Nike Air Force One sneakers with a Gucci logo on them.
KSAT 12
Driver abandoned crash after car hit mailbox, caught fire on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver following a vehicle crash on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the 4700 block of Pecan Grove Drive, not far from East Southcross. According to police, a caller...
KSAT 12
Suspect accused of intentionally striking man with vehicle amid alleged love triangle
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally striking another man with his vehicle last month, according to court documents. Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Robert Hiller, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Aug. 10.
KTSA
Pedestrian killed on San Antonio Highway, traffic rerouted for several hours
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to the Southbound lanes of Highway 281 early Thursday morning where a pedestrian was killed. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 6 A.M. near Sunset Road on the North side in an area between Jones Maltsberger and Loop 410.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
Crime Stoppers release video of suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at a northwest side parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers San Antonio released new video Wednesday morning of a man suspected to be involved in a shooting that happened in a northwest side parking lot. San Antonio Police said the incident happened on June 25 around 2:20 a.m. at the EZ Wash off the 4100 block of Gardendale.
KTSA
Search is on for 8 suspects at large after police chase in Kendall County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Law enforcement is on the lookout for approximately 8 subjects at large after a police chase that ended in Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post the chase ended on FM 289 between Big Joshua Creek and Waring Knoll around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. When the vehicle stopped, deputies say numerous subjects jumped out and ran south onto nearby properties.
KSAT 12
Woman stabs man with knife during altercation at far West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut and stabbed a man with a knife during a fight at a far West Side apartment overnight, according to San Antonio police. Destiny Nicole Jimenez, 22, was taken into police custody. Officers were called around 1:50 a.m....
KTSA
New Braunfels High School student arrested for calling in threat that resulted in hours long lockdown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old New Braunfels High School student has been arrested on charges he called in a false tip about a gun on the campus. The September 8 incident involved more than 100 officers who responded to the school after they were told someone on campus had a gun. The threat led to a lockdown that lasted well into the evening, with students waiting at the school’s football stadium until the lockdown was lifted.
KTSA
Boyfriend tries ending love triangle with hit and run, arrested
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of running over another man is in jail more than a month after incident. Police say the two men were dating the same woman, and 32-year-old Robert Hiller ran over his romantic rival at the girlfriend’s house August 10. Witnesses...
KTSA
17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is behind bars on charges he ran over a man after they started arguing in a convenience store parking lot. 29 year old Milton Tejeda was killed September 21 in a parking lot near the intersection of Ramsgate and Stockbridge.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek pair in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Burlington Coat Factory on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Aug. 13 around 9 p.m. at the retail store located in the 2900 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Somerset Road and Interstate 35.
2 People Dead, 10 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Uvalde Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials reported that the crash began with a chase when Border Patrol [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for aggravated robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Texaco gas station on the city’s North Side. The incident occurred on Sept. 25 at 9:25 p.m. at the gas station located in the 2200 block of Lockhill-Selma Road.
