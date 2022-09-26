Read full article on original website
Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
Flags To Half-Staff In Honor Of Wisconsin’s Fallen Firefighters
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., Oct. 1, 2022, to honor firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services. In recognition of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial Inc. holds a Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids. This year, the event will take place on October 1.
Ahead of razor thin elections, are Democrats overlooking rural Wisconsin?
The farm of Paul Buhr, a Democrat who lost an Assembly election in 2018. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) In 2012, Barack Obama carried 35 counties on his way to winning Wisconsin with nearly 53% of the vote against Mitt Romney. In 2020, Joe Biden carried 14 counties on his way to winning the state with 49.6% of the vote against former President Donald Trump.
Opinion | Derrick Van Orden: a dangerous congressional candidate
Western Wisconsin’s Derrick Van Orden wants to get into our national House of Representatives. A retired U.S. Navy SEAL and occasional actor, he made a 2020 bid to unseat 3rd Congressional District incumbent Rep. Ron Kind, garnering 49% of the vote. He has been in campaign mode the last three years and is again on the ballot in November.
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
Jail-to-deportation pipeline: ACLU report details the thriving collaborating of Wisconsin sheriffs with ICE
Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found. The report,...
What's at stake in Wisconsin's attorney general race?
While much of the spotlight is on campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, there are big stakes in the attorney general’s race as well. The candidates diverge widely on several topics, including abortion law. Incumbent Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has pledged not to enforce the state’s 1849 law banning abortion. He’s even sued to block the law. Republican challenger, Fond du Lac prosecutor Eric Toney has said he would enforce the ban and direct resources to local district attorneys’ offices to prosecute violations.
Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
Wisconsin GOP files 2 open records lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits six weeks before the election that seek records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson related to issues that have been campaign fodder for conservatives.The lawsuits were filed Tuesday and come the day after a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, sued the state parole commission seeking records about paroles that have been granted.The lawsuit targeting Johnson and Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of Milwaukee's election commission, seeks communications between them and GPS Impact, a liberal communications...
DNR: Wisconsin wolf population dropped 14 percent after controversial wolf hunt last year
Wisconsin's wolf population fell around 14 percent to 972 wolves following last year’s controversial wolf hunt, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The agency released the figures during Wednesday’s Wisconsin Natural Resources Board meeting. The DNR originally planned to hold a hunt in November 2021, but...
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
WATCH: Danielle Johnson On DrydenWire Live!
SPOONER, WI -- The Democratic nominee in Wisconsin’s 29th Assembly District race, Danielle Johnson, was Ben Dryden’s very special guest today on DrydenWire Live!. ICYMI: You can watch the recording on DrydenWire's Facebook page (here), on DrydenWire's YouTube channel (here), or stream below. Learn more about Danielle and...
Staffing concerns prompt northern Wisconsin counties to explore merging 911 dispatch centers
Two northern Wisconsin counties are exploring a possible merger of their 911 dispatch centers to improve staffing levels and services in the region. Ashland and Bayfield counties are splitting the cost of a roughly $50,000 feasibility study that will be conducted by Pennsylvania-based Mission Critical Partners to examine equipment, staffing and governance of a potential joint dispatch center.
Evers approves $200M+ to more than 48,000 families for rent help
Gov. Tony Evers today announced that more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent and utility payments statewide. The federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for current and overdue payments of rent...
Solar energy demand is up, so are complaints: Contact 6
MILWAUKEE - Demand for solar energy is up in Wisconsin. So is the number of companies offering installation services. It’s a costly investment but one that’s supposed to pay for itself over time. One man met with Contact 6 about one year after signing his installation contract. His panels were installed but hadn’t produced one kilowatt of solar power.
Wisconsin Elections Commission Informs Clerks Of Ballot Error
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has informed local clerks about an error on the ballots issued for voters in the Second Congressional District. There is a misprint on those ballots. Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe says the misprint won’t keep any votes from being counted and the ballots aren’t going to be...
WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
