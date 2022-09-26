ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Humane Society to host Fall Rummage Sale

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfncQ_0iAw8Ads00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Broome County Humane Society is giving supporters a chance to clean out their closets and/or find some new items at their rummage sale on Saturday, October 1st.

People can donate items that they don’t use anymore on Friday, September 30th. A free drop-off event will take place at American Legion Post 80 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is asked that all donated items are clean, gently used (or new), and in working order.

The Humane Society will then collect all of the items and sell them the next day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (also at Post 80).

Community members are welcome to come and shop around on October 1st. Proceeds from the sale will go directly to the Humane Society.

The following items will not be accepted:

  • Books
  • Clothes
  • Exercise Equipment
  • Computer Equipment & TV’s

American Legion Post 80 is located at 76 Main Street in Binghamton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Taste of Chemung Returns to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A tasty event returned to Elmira, this evening. Ill Eagle Taphouse teamed up with the Cornell Cooperative Extension: Chemung County to host the Taste of Chemung. Michelle Podolec is the association’s Executive Director in Chemung County. Podolec said this event has been going on for nearly...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
SPENCER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broome County, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Broome County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Broome County, NY
Society
NEWS10 ABC

‘Empty the Shelters’ event coming to area

The country's largest funded adoption event is back and will be running from October 1 to October 8. The BISSELL Pet Foundation's National "Empty the Shelters" adoption clinic will take place at more than 280 shelters, including the Ulster County SPCA, Animalkind Inc., the Humane Society of Yates County, and the Broome County Humane Society. It is important to note, not every shelter will be participating in the full event, and dates may vary by shelter.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Wall That Heals at Riverfront Park in Sayre - When Can You See it?

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is coming to Sayre, Pennsylvania in October. The wall will arrive by motorcycle escort from Wysox to Sayre, arriving at approximately 12:45PM on Tuesday, October 4th. Assembly of the wall begins at 3PM on Tuesday, with the panels at the apex being placed. The remainder of the wall will begin at 8:30AM on Wednesday, and will take several hours to complete.
SAYRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Equipment#Charity#Fall Rummage Sale#American Legion Post 80#The Humane Society#Post 80 Rrb#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
News Channel 34

American Legion Post 401 Historic Preservation Commission Response

OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A couple of weeks ago, the American Legion post 401 in Owego held a petition signing event to overturn the Village’s decision that forbade’s the installation of an electronic billboard. News Channel 34 spoke with Jim Overhiser, the chairman for the Owego Historic Preservation Commission. He says that Post 401 approached […]
OWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
WIBX 950

One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger

One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy