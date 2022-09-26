Humane Society to host Fall Rummage Sale

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Broome County Humane Society is giving supporters a chance to clean out their closets and/or find some new items at their rummage sale on Saturday, October 1st.

People can donate items that they don’t use anymore on Friday, September 30th. A free drop-off event will take place at American Legion Post 80 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is asked that all donated items are clean, gently used (or new), and in working order.

The Humane Society will then collect all of the items and sell them the next day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (also at Post 80).

Community members are welcome to come and shop around on October 1st. Proceeds from the sale will go directly to the Humane Society.

The following items will not be accepted:

Books

Clothes

Exercise Equipment

Computer Equipment & TV’s

American Legion Post 80 is located at 76 Main Street in Binghamton.

