Woman dead after relative shows up to settle score at Whitehaven apartments, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and several apartments were shot up when a fight turned into retaliatory gunfire at a Whitehaven apartment complex this week. Police say it began around 6 in the evening of Sept. 26 with a fight between two men at the Bent Tree Apartments on Brierpark Drive. One of […]
actionnews5.com
18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is behind bars, and another is wanted following accusations of a shooting involving a woman and her son while they were driving in Memphis. Shelby County Jail records show Conner Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission/attempt...
Suspects allegedly steal cash from local Piccadilly, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after allegedly stealing money from a local restaurant. On Sept. 17, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery at a Piccadilly at 4996 Stage Rd. An employee said she was at the cash register counting money,...
Woman allegedly burned victim with hookah set during fight at local hookah lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after an altercation at a local hookah lounge. On Sept. 19, a woman reported she had been assaulted inside the Spades Hookah Lounge at 3705 Malco Way, Ste. 105, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The woman said she was in...
Man shot outside liquor store in Binghampton, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bullets flew outside of a liquor store Thursday evening, leaving a man in the hospital seriously injured, according to Memphis Police. Police said the gunfire happened on Summer Avenue near Tee Jay’s Liquor around 7:30 p.m. One man was found critically injured and rushed to...
Millington man accused of shooting at several people
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
actionnews5.com
Home burglary suspect cashes over $95k in stolen checks to himself, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a Cordova home was burglarized of many items, including checkbooks, bank records revealed the suspect had been cashing the stolen checks to himself over the course of three months. On June 17, the homeowner told police that his home on Humphrey Road had been burglarized...
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving. According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun. “I just see the […]
actionnews5.com
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man facing charges in the 2017 murder of his girlfriend, made to look like suicide, has pleaded guilty. According to Jason Riley’s attorney, he was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, tampering with/fabricating evidence, false offense report and extortion.
actionnews5.com
Adult, child injured in shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An adult and a child were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A second victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condeition.
Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
actionnews5.com
‘Gut-wrenched’: Family of 1991 murder victim speaks out after killer appeals for parole
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim’s family is devastated after the man convicted in a 31-year-old murder case appealed for parole. In 1991, Freddie Bell was charged with two murders that took place on the same day, one in North Mississippi and another in Memphis. He could be granted...
Teen shot victim after following him and mother from Horn Lake: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a teenager who they say shot a man who was inside a car with his mother last week. Conner Johnson, 18, is being accused of following a mother and her son from Horn Lake to Memphis on Sept 23. According to police, the 40-year-old victim told officers he was […]
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
actionnews5.com
Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges in Sept. 7 shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of killing three people and shooting more during an hours-long shooting spree across the city of Memphis, is now facing additional charges. Since his arrest, Kelly, 19, has faced just one count of first-degree murder based on a warrant that was...
desotocountynews.com
Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy
A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
MPD, DA’s office announce Cold Case Unit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney and Chief Davis announced plans for a collaborative operation. “Cold Case Unit” will aid law enforcement in the investigation of unsolved homicide and violent sexual assault cases, the DA said in a press release. According to MPD, cases are investigated...
Man shot in Whitehaven, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor’s Note: Memphis Police originally said that a child was shot, along with the man. Police later issued a correction, saying only the man was shot. This story has been updated to reflect that correction. One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Whitehaven...
Mothers claim teen sons tased, wrongfully detained by Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis mothers said police officers mistakenly roughed up their sons. It happened as police were looking for a car stolen from a Dollar Tree on East Shelby Drive. The vehicle would be spotted five days later at Esporta Fitness on Ridgeway Road. Police said they...
Suspect wanted after woman shot in Midtown: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in Midtown on September 22. Police say officers responded to the shooting on North Belvedere Boulevard after 4:30 p.m. The victim told officers she heard a knock on her door and an armed male shot her several times after her child […]
