These are the 13 Longest Flights You Can Take in the World (Beware of Extreme Jet Lag!)

Some people might prefer a layover to touch solid ground and take a walk before catching that last leg, but not everyone. There are ultra-long flights in demand, with several routes currently running around the planet that easily surpass 16 hours in the sky. With fuel costs so high , these flights won't be cheap and will eat into your budget .



If you're planning an overseas trip and want to keep your journey to just a single plane ride, your endurance is impressive. Here are the longest flights you can take.

1. New York to Singapore

Could you handle flying for 18 hours and 45 minutes? People regularly do on this flight from New York to Singapore. This one set the record for longest in 2018 when Singapore Airlines officially launched the route.

Hop on a plane from John F. Kennedy International Airport and nearly a day later you'll land in Singapore Changi Airport, stepping out to the bustling and cosmopolitan city. The airline's international flights also have suites on the plane, too. Beyond first class, they offer beds and special menus, in case you want a full meal and a nap on the flight across the Pacific.

2. Auckland to Doha

Given the nature of travel, the longest flights in operation aren't just international, they're intercontinental. Take Qatar Airways' direct line from New Zealand to its base in Doha, Qatar. Clocking in around 18 hours and five minutes, it's a 9,000-mile trip. Check out the natural attractions in New Zealand or the museums and resorts in Qatar, or both if you have time in both destinations.

3. Dubai to Auckland

Not to be outdone by its Gulf neighbor, Emirates has its own massive travel route. Consider it a kind travel and leisure competition between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The 16-hour flight delivers people from Dubai International Airport across the Indian and Pacific oceans to the New Zealand city. And if you're flying into the Middle East, Dubai is a perfect connecting location to other cities in the region or a short flight over the Mediterranean into Europe.

4. Perth to London

Here's one that crosses from the southern to northern hemispheres, across three continents and from a former colony to the heart of the United Kingdom. Qantas Flight 9 trip takes people from Perth to Heathrow Airport in around 17 hours.

After going on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it relaunched earlier this year, taking passengers on a Boeing Dreamliner. There's economy seats, sure, but also more luxurious business class options that can make a long flight more comfortable.

5. Auckland to New York

It's another New Zealand route that makes it to the top five. Just confirmed last month, New Zealand's direct route to New York's JFK will begin flights this September. When those planes take off, it will be the fourth-longest airplane route currently in operation, covering 8,828 miles in total, with approximately 17 hours and 35 minutes of flight time.

6. Los Angeles to Singapore

Singapore Air's flight comes in just minutes under the 17-hour mark. Obviously the direct route means there’s not much to see while in the sky, but Singapore Airlines' onboard amenities give you a chance to sleep in privacy before you land at Changi Airport, one of the busiest transit hubs in Asia.

7. Dallas to Sydney

Yes, several of the longest flights involve the island nations in Oceania. And it's not limited to New Zealand. Qantas runs flights out of Australia's biggest city, Sydney, heading east over the Pacific and into Texas. With no stops and an eastward path, expect to take a nap on this 17 hour and 20 minute flight when the sun goes down.

8. Houston to Sydney

Texas is quite big, so of course there are multiple direct routes from Australia to Texan cities. United Airlines takes you from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Sydney in approximately 17 hours and 45 minutes.

If you're leaving Sydney and want to see a space center exhibition instead of the historical destinations in Dallas, this is the Texas route for you.

9. San Francisco to Bengaluru

You might know Bengaluru better as Bangalore. United Airlines' flight out of the Bay Area takes you to the South Indian metropolis. This 17 hour and 45 minute route also links two of the world's tech centers.

10. San Francisco to Singapore

If you really love spending time in the air, plan more trips to and from Singapore. This trip from the Bay Area to the city takes 17 hours or more, depending on weather and carrier.

11. New York to the Philippines

Here's another route guaranteed to rack up frequent flier miles. Philippines Airlines takes you west out of JFK, across North America and then the Pacific Ocean to Manila. It clocks in at just under 17 hours. You can do the same route with some layovers, but if you're in a hurry, this direct flight is the quickest way to cross 8,520 miles.

12. Atlanta to Johanessberg

After a hiatus, Delta Airlines resumed these flights in late 2021. This transatlantic route takes travelers from Delta's headquarters in Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport to Johannesburg OR Tambo Airport. It takes 15 hours to travel more than 8,400 miles. Once you're in South Africa, you can also hop on a short connector to Cape Town if you want to see more of the country.

13. Jeddah to Los Angeles

Saudi Arabia's Saudia airline handles this nonstop route, although regional giants Emirates and Qatar Airways offer connecting flights along the same path. Clocking in at slightly over 16 hours, this flight links two west coast cities of different nations.

The Saudi port city is also the entryway to the country for millions of Muslims who make the Hajj to Mecca every year.

Bottom line

Long-haul flights are becoming more common as more airlines launch new routes. If you've racked up points from your trips and want to splurge on a big vacation, these might be the way to go. Make sure to book your trip with your best travel credit card to maximize your rewards.

Some even longer flights are in the planning stages to launch in the coming months and years, such as Auckland to New York City. Just be ready for some intense jet lag once you do eventually land.

