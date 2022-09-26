ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love County, OK

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch lists for $22.5M in Oklahoma. Take a look

By TJ Macias
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZ4ao_0iAw7jnu00

Hall of Fame quarterback and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw has put his vast equestrian ranch, which is where the E! reality television show “The Bradshaw Bunch” was filmed, is back on the real estate market for $22.5 million.

A prospective buyer failed to close on the property in Love County, Oklahoma, about 70 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Spanning over 744 acres and just north of the Red River, the property is a working cattle and equestrian ranch and has been beloved by the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his family for years, but he and his wife Tammy made the decision to relocate to their smaller farm in Texas, a news release said.

“Tammy and I are both sad to leave this great big ranch and our wonderful home which has been our idyllic retreat of so many years, however, it is time that we slowed down a little, freeing us up to travel more, as well as enjoy new grandchildren, family, and other interests,” the four-time Super Bowl champion said in the news release.

Along with a main, 8,600-square-foot home that comes complete with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the property also features:

  • Eight ponds

  • 12-stall stallion barn

  • 20-stall show barn

  • 50-stall mare barn

  • 20-stall weanling barn

  • Show pig farm

  • Four-horse walker

  • Manager’s house

  • Bunkhouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FI5v8_0iAw7jnu00
Fox commentator Terry Bradshaw is sen before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

During his decorated NFL career , Bradshaw led the Steelers to four Super Bowl Championships and was a two-time Super Bowl MVP. After retiring in 1984, he became a game analyst for CBS Sports. Currently, he is an analyst and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday.

The listing is held by Icon Global Group.

