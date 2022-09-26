Read full article on original website
Hamilton family trying to reach relatives in Florida after Hurricane Ian
HAMILTON, Ohio — Search and rescue operations are underway in Florida as millions of people are without power. President Joe Biden says Hurricane Ian could end up being the deadliest hurricane in the state's history. Now, many people are trying to reach their loved ones who are stuck after the storm.
Erlanger security group to travel to Florida to help with Ian relief
ERLANGER, Ky. — As rescue and relief efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian battered the state, groups from across the country are looking forways to help communities recover. That shared sense of desiring to help survivors is held tightly by Strategic Threat Protection Group. The security services group...
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
Cincinnati natives prep for Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida
CINCINNATI — The last-minute preparations are underway in Florida as Hurricane Ian gains strength. Many families are deciding whether to evacuate or stay and weather it out. Bob Slaughter has spent the last few days preparing his house for the storm. He boarded up his windows and moved all of his outdoor furniture inside.
Ian Impacts FL Today, Cincy This Weekend
CINCINNATI — Cat4 Hurricane Ian hits Florida today. We could see some remnants to end the weekend.
Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine
VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
Lakota West featured on 'Today Show's' Friday Morning Lights with WLWT's Megan Mitchell
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — A little taste of Cincinnati in New York City!. The Lakota West football team, cheerleading team, coach and marching band made an appearance on the "Today Show" Friday morning. It's the school's homecoming game Friday as the team looks to continue its undefeated season. Tom...
Feds: Northern Kentucky woman sentenced to 28 months in prison for wire fraud
COVINGTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky woman has been sentenced to prison for wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky, Hachelle Alsip, 42, was sentenced to 28 months in prison for wire fraud. According to her plea agreement, in 2016, Victory Mortgage hired Alsip...
Judge hands down sentence for mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain
COLERAIN, Ohio — An Indiana mother accused of abandoning her son, who has autism, in Colerain has been sentenced to six months at River City Correctional where she will undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment. Police say Heather Adkins left her 5-year-old son on a dark street on...
Lakota superintendent claims character assassination attempts amid board investigation
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — The Lakota Local Schools board met Wednesday night for a special meeting amid an ongoing allegation against the district's superintendent. The board announced several weeks ago it launched an investigation into allegations made about Superintendent Matt Miller. The board did not state the nature of...
Reports of a crash with injuries at Tylersville Road and Kingsgate Way in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Tylersville Road and Kingsgate Way in West Chester Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Video shows students fall out of window during fight at St. Bernard school
SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — Officials are investigating after two students fell out of a window during a fight at school. It happened at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School on Tuesday when two students on an upper floor of the school went out of a window during a fight, the school's superintendent Mimi Webb confirmed.
