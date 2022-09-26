ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart County, TN

WLWT 5

Hamilton family trying to reach relatives in Florida after Hurricane Ian

HAMILTON, Ohio — Search and rescue operations are underway in Florida as millions of people are without power. President Joe Biden says Hurricane Ian could end up being the deadliest hurricane in the state's history. Now, many people are trying to reach their loved ones who are stuck after the storm.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Erlanger security group to travel to Florida to help with Ian relief

ERLANGER, Ky. — As rescue and relief efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian battered the state, groups from across the country are looking forways to help communities recover. That shared sense of desiring to help survivors is held tightly by Strategic Threat Protection Group. The security services group...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati natives prep for Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida

CINCINNATI — The last-minute preparations are underway in Florida as Hurricane Ian gains strength. Many families are deciding whether to evacuate or stay and weather it out. Bob Slaughter has spent the last few days preparing his house for the storm. He boarded up his windows and moved all of his outdoor furniture inside.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine

VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
KENTUCKY STATE
