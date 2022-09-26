ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater likely to miss rest of season

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEO67_0iAw7bk600

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Rashawn Slater is likely to miss the rest of the season because of a torn left biceps, dealing another major blow to the Los Angeles Chargers offense.

The left offensive tackle sustained the injury on the first drive of the third quarter of Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and was replaced by Storm Norton.

Slater was the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft and provided stability to an offensive line that struggled to protect Justin Herbert in 2020.

According to Pro Football Focus, Slater allowed only three quarterback sacks last season, which was tied for third fewest in the league among offensive tackles seeing at least 730 snaps.

Herbert played against the Jaguars after being questionable all week because of a rib injury. He played the entire game and threw for 297 yards, but struggled under pressure.

The Chargers were also without center Corey Linsley because of a knee issue and wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring).

Los Angeles, which is 1-2 for the fourth time in five years, travels to Houston (0-2-1) this week.

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Associated Press

Hamstring injuries sideline four Broncos against Las Vegas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett declared four players out for Denver’s game at Las Vegas on Sunday because of hamstring injuries. Right guard Quinn Meinerz, who pulled a hamstring in the opener and aggravated it during practice this week, was ruled out along with receiver Tyrie Cleveland, linebacker Jonathan Cooper and cornerback Darius Phillips. Also ruled out was right tackle Billy Turner, who has yet to suit up after underoing offseason knee surgery and missing most of training camp. Turner is behind schedule in his rehabilitation. Had the Broncos known he’d miss the first month of the season they would have placed him on short-term injured reserve and freed up his roster spot in September.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Pro Football Focus#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Storm Norton
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter. A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene, the department said. They were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Browns' Garrett: Crash a 'wake-up' call, grateful to survive

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett knows he’s lucky. His life could be very different or even over. Speaking to reporters for the first time since losing control and flipping his Porsche after practice on Monday, the Browns’ star defensive end promised to change his behavior after surviving a crash he caused by driving too fast. “Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said Friday after the Browns practiced without him. Garrett sustained a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cuts along with a ruptured blood vessel in his left eye during the single-car wreck on a rural road near his home following practice.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Pats QB Jones ruled out vs. Packers despite practice return

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Green Bay despite making a surprise return to the practice field. Jones was in uniform Friday with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of the workout open to media. It was his first time on the practice field after sitting out the first two sessions of the week. But he was listed as a non-participant in the workout on the official injury report. Coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week that if Jones couldn’t go, veteran backup Brian Hoyer would start in his place against the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Path for Jets' Conklin went from hoop dreams to NFL catches

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Conklin had childhood dreams of the NBA hardwood, shooting jumpers and dunking at arenas around the country. His journey took a few twists and dribbles — and he ended up catching passes in NFL stadiums instead. “I mean, I really believe everything happens for a reason,” the New York Jets tight end said Friday. Conklin, in his first season with New York after four with the Minnesota Vikings, has 18 catches — the most by a Jets tight end through three games since the NFL merger in 1970.
NFL
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Tagovailoa has concussion, no timeline for return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent additional testing Friday and remained in the concussion protocol a day after hitting his head against the turf. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. The team was waiting for results from the MRI, which McDaniel said was done out of “extra precaution” on top of the CT scans and X-rays taken the night before. McDaniel said he had no timetable on when Tagovailoa might be able to return. “I’m not even really thinking about timetables or anything regarding him as a player right now,” McDaniel said. “It’s all about Tua the person.”
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Za'Darius Smith questionable for Vikings v. Saints in London

WARE, England (AP) — Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was listed Friday as questionable for Minnesota’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a knee injury. First-year coach Kevin O’Connell said Smith will be a game-time decision. Smith was limited in practice at the team’s temporary training facility next to their hotel 23 miles north of central London. He had missed the prior two practices before the Vikings left Minnesota. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps) was listed as doubtful for the NFL’s first international game of the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Air Force's high-powered ground game runs on 'Diesel'

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — To fuel their high-octane ground game, the Air Force Falcons rely on “Diesel” power. It’s an efficient energy source measured not in MPG but YPG — yards per game. For years now, the offensive linemen at the Academy have gone by the nickname “Diesel.” They’ve even turned it into their own club, complete with custom-made beige hats — a coveted cap, too — and secretive initiation ceremonies. The moniker for the group has come to symbolize the grit and toughness necessary to fuel the Falcons’ run-centric option offense. This current offensive line — led by a center aptly named Thor — is certainly powering the Falcons as they lead the nation with a 412.2 yards per game rushing average.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy