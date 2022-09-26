Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
Centre Daily
How Can Commanders Limit Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?
The Washington Commanders face a tall task this week against Micah Parsons and the talented Dallas Cowboys defense. Through three games, the Cowboys rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and first in sacks (13.0). Leading the way for Dallas is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who projects to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Centre Daily
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Preparing for ‘Heavyweight Fight’ vs. Browns Offense
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will be seeking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, after three quarters worth of an offensive shootout in last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons appear poised to play a different type of game against Cleveland, who leads the NFL in rushing offense and time of possession, thus limiting the number of overall plays Atlanta will be able to run.
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Chargers Preview: Mills Battles Herbert In Critical AFC Matchup
The Houston Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of NFL action from NRG Field on Sunday. The AFC battle features two teams desperate for a victory. Houston is searching for its first win of the 2022 NFL season under head coach Lovie Smith, while the Chargers look to bounce back after suffering a surprising loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Centre Daily
Lousy at Lambeau: Patriots (Almost) Never Win at Green Bay
Lambeau Field was built in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1957. The Boston/New England Patriots have been playing professional football since 1959. Between them, the Patriots and Green Bay Packers have two of the richest heritages in the NFL with a combined 10 Super Bowls. But in one of the weirdest...
Centre Daily
Chargers Receiver Corps Provides Formidable Match-Up For Texans
HOUSTON — With a 1-2 record entering NRG Stadium on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers have arguably been the most disappointing team in the league. Headline by starting quarterback Justin Herbert, injuries have derailed the Chargers' season through the first three weeks. But Los Angeles will still be a difficult opponent for the Houston Texans as a franchise still seeking its first win of the season.
Centre Daily
NFL Chief Medical Officer Shares Why Tua Tagovailoa Played Thursday
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field with head and neck injuries during Thursday night’s 27–15 loss to the Bengals. Tagovailoa’s injury, coming a mere four days after leaving Sunday’s contest against the Bills, led many to question whether or not Tagovailoa should have returned to Sunday’s game at all, let alone play on Thursday night.
Centre Daily
Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be several years removed from his days of being on staff at the University of Alabama, but that doesn't mean he has fond memories of the young men he came in contact with as a coach.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Wishes Tua Tagovailoa Well, Hopes Dolphins QB Has Speedy Recovery
CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the field on a stretcher on Thursday night after being sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter of the Bengals' 27-15 win. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and is still being evaluated for head and neck injuries. He was transported to a...
Centre Daily
Chris Olave Wins NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month Award; Drake London Snubbed?
Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London might be feeling a little disappointed Thursday after he didn't receive the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award. That honor, instead, went to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, the 11th overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft. Olave sealed the victory this past weekend when he caught nine passes for 147 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. Through three games, Olave has recorded 17 receptions for 268 yards ... a smidge better than London's 16 receptions for 214 yards.
Centre Daily
Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach ‘Disrespected’ Him
During the Bengals win over the Dolphins on Thursday night, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill said a Cincinnati said something that didn’t sit well with him. “Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you bro,” he said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. ‘Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man.”
Centre Daily
How Are Rams Preparing for ‘Elite’ 49ers Weapon Deebo Samuel?
San Francisco 49ers "wide back" Deebo Samuel has played just seven games against the Los Angeles Rams in his career, but he's made the most of them. In total, Samuel has recorded 37 receptions for 512 yards and two touchdowns while adding 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
Centre Daily
Myles Garrett ‘Grateful to Be Here’ After Monday Car Crash
View the original article to see embedded media. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for his role in a single-car crash on Monday that sent he and a female passenger to the hospital. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,...
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Centre Daily
Penix Goes to Hollywood, But He’s Already Been Discovered
The young kid leaves Florida well ahead of Hurricane Ian, seeking a safe haven to land, relying on a powerful left arm and an extremely likable personality to take him places. He travels to Indiana and the land of Hoosiers and then on to Washington state, where Husky dogs are barking nonstop, skillfully entertaining the adoring masses and building a large following wherever he goes.
Centre Daily
St. Brown, Swift Do Not Practice Thursday, Five Players Return
Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and...
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. Lions Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Seattle Seahawks travel east to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday in a game between two teams hoping to get to .500 on the season. Seattle is 1-2 with losses to San Francisco and Atlanta after the emotional season-opening win over former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
Centre Daily
Derrek Tuszka Enters Chargers With Familiarity to DC Renaldo Hill, Scheme
COSTA MESA – As the Chargers attempt to overcome the multitude of injuries the team has faced through the first three weeks, some positions will rely on their depth to shoulder the load. Star edge rusher Joey Bosa has been placed on injured reserve and will undergo surgery to...
