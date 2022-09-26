Read full article on original website
Related
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: TV channel, time info
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) Where: Little Caesars Arena. Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Starting goalies and starting veterans could be in action during Wednesday's preseason game after it was mostly youngsters that led the Wings to a 6-2 win Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde 'someone losing their job' over unique NHL coaching ranks
Derek Lalonde saw a text congratulating him, but didn't have time to read the body of the message. When he found out, he had a good laugh. A press release...
Yardbarker
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.
NHL・
Vikings, Saints both looking for fast starts in London
The Minnesota Vikings overcame two different double-digit deficits to win their last game. The New Orleans Saints are getting tired
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde still laughing about handsome ranking
Derek Lalonde is still laughing about the ranking that placed his looks near the top among NHL coaches. There's a lot for Lalonde to do in his role as first-year head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, and it's nice to have something lighthearted to break up the workload. Lalonde finished his Wednesday...
McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights assigned 19 players to the Henderson Silver Knights and junior teams on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced
Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)
The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. STAY TUNED...
NHL
Sharks Reduce Training Camp Roster
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:. Jake Furlong - D (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL) Liam Gilmartin - F (London Knights, OHL) Max McCue - F (London Knights, OHL) The following players have...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Vancouver Canucks
Last year was a rollercoaster ride for the Vancouver Canucks. General manager Jim Benning was on the hot seat after the team finished dead-last in the All-Canadian Division in 2021, so he made a big splash to acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland from the Arizona Coyotes. The new-look Cancuks...
NHL・
Comments / 0