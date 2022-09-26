ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing

The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five

Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL team preview: Toronto Maple Leafs

How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Wings#Tryout Detroit#Red Wings Roster
NHL

Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced

Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)

The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. STAY TUNED...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sharks Reduce Training Camp Roster

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:. Jake Furlong - D (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL) Liam Gilmartin - F (London Knights, OHL) Max McCue - F (London Knights, OHL) The following players have...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL team preview: Vancouver Canucks

Last year was a rollercoaster ride for the Vancouver Canucks. General manager Jim Benning was on the hot seat after the team finished dead-last in the All-Canadian Division in 2021, so he made a big splash to acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland from the Arizona Coyotes. The new-look Cancuks...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy