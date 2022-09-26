ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Osbourne Calls Joy Behar ‘Cray-Cray’

Sharon Osbourne is telling her side of the story. She is opening up about being ‘canceled’ and fired from The Talk in her new special Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back on Fox Nation. During the special, she talked badly about some people, including the longtime host of The View, Joy Behar.
