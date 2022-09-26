Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne is telling her side of the story. She is opening up about being ‘canceled’ and fired from The Talk in her new special Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back on Fox Nation. During the special, she talked badly about some people, including the longtime host of The View, Joy Behar.
