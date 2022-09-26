ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Thursday

Ian has strengthened back into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds to the South Carolina coast early Friday, the NHC reports. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ian was 310 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach, traveling 10...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Pawleys Island has closed both North and South Causeways due to flooding and road hazards. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the county is already feeling significant effects of Hurricane Ian and residents are encouraged to shelter in place. Winyah Bay recorded the highest wind...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Preparations for Hurricane Ian underway in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ian gained strength in the Atlantic Thursday, becoming a hurricane again at 5 p.m after the National Hurricane Center’s update. Horry County, among many other local governments in our area, declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. It’s forecast to make landfall on the southern shores of South […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you love seafood and you live in South Carolina, keep on reading to find out about three amazing seafood places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit. What do you think about these amazing restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these seafood places in South Carolina? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people living in South Carolina? If you want, share your opinion in the comment section and don't forget to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area and are looking for new restaurants to try.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties

MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Grab Your Friends and Get to These Myrtle Beach Dive Bars

These places rock like an earthquake. The Myrtle Beach dive-bar scene is alive and well. Cold beer, good times, great music, and food. Sometimes, good food. A good dive bar feels like home, no matter how old you are. Here are five to check out on the Grand Strand. Fun...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach preps ahead of Hurricane Ian

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach began preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which could bring impacts to South Carolina late this week into the weekend as a tropical system. On Monday, the town’s public works department began removing banners from light poles and lowering the water levels of Dogwood Lake and […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

10 Kid-Friendly Festivals in the Myrtle Beach Area this October

October is one of the best months here along the sunny Grand Strand. Summer heat has begun to subside along with the humidity, and it’s an all around great time to be outdoors—especially with little ones! This month also offers a ton of free festivals and events. We also have a ton of neat activities scheduled for Halloween, as well, and we’ll share those in a coming post!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJCL

Is South Carolina seeing more alligator encounters? Here's what the data shows

Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of the 22 attacks happened in the last two years. Five of the 22 attacks have been deadly. Two of the five happened in 2022; one in Horry County, the other in Beaufort County.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Conway (SC)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Conway, SC?. Conway is a lovely city in Horry County, South Carolina, United States. Conway is the county seat of Horry County, with over 24,000 inhabitants. This fantastic 64-square-kilometer city is also part of the Myrtle Beach municipal...
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally Will Continue On

Bikers plan to ride on despite the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hundreds of bikers are on The Grand Strand for The Bike Week Fall Rally. 250 bikers were at the kickoff event Monday hosted by Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson. Biker’s and businesses expressed that the threat of Ian won’t ruin their week of events. As of right now all events for bike week fall rally will continue throughout the week.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

