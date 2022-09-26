Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
Double red flag: No ocean swimming allowed in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Double red flags are in place in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach as officials warn people not to go in the ocean. The City of Myrtle Beach put the double red flag into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, according to a post […]
Publix announces Myrtle Beach area stores will be closed due to Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Publix announced that several stores in the Myrtle Beach area will be closed Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores will be closed: Publix at Forest Square (2170 Oakheart Rd, Myrtle Beach) Village Shops at Grande Dunes (7925 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach) Coastal North Town Center (1576 Highway […]
First Coast News
Hurricane Ian landfall expected soon Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Friday, Sept. 30
Hurricane Ian remained a Cat. 1 storm Friday afternoon with an estimated landfall time in South Carolina | Friday, Sept. 30.
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Thursday
Ian has strengthened back into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds to the South Carolina coast early Friday, the NHC reports. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ian was 310 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach, traveling 10...
WMBF
Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
live5news.com
Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Pawleys Island has closed both North and South Causeways due to flooding and road hazards. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the county is already feeling significant effects of Hurricane Ian and residents are encouraged to shelter in place. Winyah Bay recorded the highest wind...
Preparations for Hurricane Ian underway in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ian gained strength in the Atlantic Thursday, becoming a hurricane again at 5 p.m after the National Hurricane Center’s update. Horry County, among many other local governments in our area, declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. It’s forecast to make landfall on the southern shores of South […]
Ian eases closer to SC landfall; hurricane warning in effect for Grand Strand
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions are going to worsen on Friday both in terms of wind and rain.
The Post and Courier
Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties
MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
Surfside Beach preps ahead of Hurricane Ian
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach began preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which could bring impacts to South Carolina late this week into the weekend as a tropical system. On Monday, the town’s public works department began removing banners from light poles and lowering the water levels of Dogwood Lake and […]
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas issue states of emergency ahead of Ian’s impacts
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple governments within the Grand Strand are declaring states of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Horry County announced Wednesday that its state of emergency is set to go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will remain in effect for 60 days unless ended sooner.
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district...
WJCL
Is South Carolina seeing more alligator encounters? Here's what the data shows
Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of the 22 attacks happened in the last two years. Five of the 22 attacks have been deadly. Two of the five happened in 2022; one in Horry County, the other in Beaufort County.
WMBF
Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally Will Continue On
Bikers plan to ride on despite the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hundreds of bikers are on The Grand Strand for The Bike Week Fall Rally. 250 bikers were at the kickoff event Monday hosted by Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson. Biker’s and businesses expressed that the threat of Ian won’t ruin their week of events. As of right now all events for bike week fall rally will continue throughout the week.
