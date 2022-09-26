About 5:30 pm Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on FM 149 near West Montgomery County Park. An off-duty firefighter reported CPR was in progress. MCHD medics arrived on the scene and determined the male who was in his 20s was deceased. According to DPS, the Honda CVR was traveling south on FM 149 at a very high rate of speed with another motorcycle. The driver entered the curve and crossed the northbound lane, the shoulder before hitting a fence. The driver was ejected. The motorcycle continued almost 100-yards into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Judge Mack said over the years he has made several fatal crashes in this curve with motorcycles. He said its a beautiful county road but not at high speeds. The curves are well marked.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO