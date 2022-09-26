ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

mocomotive.com

MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several s…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/murder-suspect-returned-to-montgomery-county/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MOTORCYCLE CRASHES IN CURVE ON FM 149 KILLING THE DRIVER

About 5:30 pm Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on FM 149 near West Montgomery County Park. An off-duty firefighter reported CPR was in progress. MCHD medics arrived on the scene and determined the male who was in his 20s was deceased. According to DPS, the Honda CVR was traveling south on FM 149 at a very high rate of speed with another motorcycle. The driver entered the curve and crossed the northbound lane, the shoulder before hitting a fence. The driver was ejected. The motorcycle continued almost 100-yards into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Judge Mack said over the years he has made several fatal crashes in this curve with motorcycles. He said its a beautiful county road but not at high speeds. The curves are well marked.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

ILLEGAL DUMPING ARREST UPDATE

On Monday, September 26, 2022, while patrolling in the Magnolia Bend area of Montgomery County, a Pct. 2 Deputy Constable was flagged down by a citizen who witnessed an incidence of persons illegally dumping construction debris in a roadsid…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/illegal-dumping-arrest-update/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck in NW Houston

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a pickup truck at an intersection in northwest Houston, police say. According to police, the pickup truck was heading northbound on Ella Blvd and the motorcyclist was going eastbound on Pinemont Drive when the crash occurred around midnight Friday morning. Police say the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man charged after shooting neighbor’s dog following dispute over dinged vehicle; also charged with DWI, docs say

HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after shooting a neighbor’s dog following an argument over him striking that neighbor’s vehicle, according to court documents. Emanuel Bonilla, 65, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated from a series of events that happened on Sunday in southwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did not. Multiple deputies engaged him and he was shot multiple times. He was transported in critical condition to Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands critical condition with at least six bullet wounds. His wife is in stable condition at another hospital. MCSO Homicide along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, ATF, and Texas Rangers are investigating.
MAGNOLIA, TX
fox26houston.com

1 person dead after car attempts to avoid a crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - One person is dead following a crash near southeast Houston on Sunday. Police reported that around 2:30 p.m., a man, 37, was driving a gray Kia Sportage going westbound on Fuqua Street towards the 9900 block intersection of Galveston Road. He was not aware that the traffic signal was out and went through the intersection.
HOUSTON, TX

