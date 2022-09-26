ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 2

lisa
3d ago

Same old same old. He looks so proud in the mug shot like he doesn't have a care in the world. disgrace and hopefully never gets out of prison

Reply
2
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Lake Odessa man accused of shooting Right to Life Volunteer charged

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Richard Alan Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa has been charged for shooting a volunteer for an anti-abortion group on Sept. 20, according to Michigan State Police. A 83-year-old woman was shot while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan,...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Calhoun County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Crime & Safety
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Audi#Battle Creek Police
abc57.com

Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WLNS

Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy