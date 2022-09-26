Read full article on original website
lisa
3d ago
Same old same old. He looks so proud in the mug shot like he doesn't have a care in the world. disgrace and hopefully never gets out of prison
Reply
2
UpNorthLive.com
Lake Odessa man accused of shooting Right to Life Volunteer charged
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Richard Alan Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa has been charged for shooting a volunteer for an anti-abortion group on Sept. 20, according to Michigan State Police. A 83-year-old woman was shot while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan,...
33-year-old woman walking on I-94 hit, killed after leaving adult care facility in southwest Michigan
Police said a woman walking along the freeway in southwest Michigan was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the deadly crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., in Paw Paw Township Police said a driver…
Jury finds man not guilty in 2020 double homicide
A jury has found a teen charged with the killings of two people near Kalamazoo in 2020 not guilty.
GRPD searches for hit-and-run driver; motorcyclist critically injured
Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.
Four more suspects charged in graduation shooting at East Kentwood High School
Four more people are facing charges in relation to a shooting outside of a Kent County high school graduation ceremony in May.
Woman shot and killed early Friday morning in parking lot in Lansing
A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in a parking lot near the Oak Park YMCA. Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Long Boulevard.
Woman 'stunned' after being shot while canvassing in Ionia Co., lawyer says incident was not an accident
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The law firm representing the woman who was shot while canvassing against Proposal 3 says that this incident was no accident. Joan Jacobson, 84, was in Lake Odessa on Sept. 20, visiting homes to pass out literature on Proposal 3, when she was shot while on the property of Sharon and Richard Harvey on Bippley Road.
Fight between Jackson men broke out after one pulled a handgun, police say
JACKSON, MI -- A confrontation almost turned deadly when a man pulled a gun on another in Jackson early Tuesday, police said. Jackson Police Department officers responded to the reported assault in the 600 block of W. Ganson Street at about 1:41 a.m. Sept. 27. A victim at the scene,...
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
Man accused of pointing gun at two GRPD officers during car break-in investigation facing charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of breaking into cars in August who was shot during a confrontation with Grand Rapids police is now facing charges. Tristin Melchizadek Walker now faces carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
‘Hard time to be a police officer’: How social worker helps GRPD
Each day, Julie Holmes-Markowski helps Grand Rapids police officers cope with the tense environment they work in.
WWMT
Teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two males, including a juvenile were formally arraigned on open murder and weapons charges in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old Battle Creek boy last week. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six...
Deputy charged in deadly crash drove as trained, says defense
The Allegan County sheriff's deputy who was driving when a cruiser struck another car, killing a 74-year-old woman, will face misdemeanor charges.
Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Students create portrait of Grand Rapids man killed by police officer
Kentwood — For East Kentwood High School senior Judith Khalihira, creating a portrait of Patrick Lyoya with her peers was personal. She wanted to help show the human side of the 26-year-old Congolese refugee who was shot and killed by a police officer April 4 during a traffic stop.
Police investigate accidental shooting near WMU
There was a report of a shooting near Western Michigan University, police say.
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
Man bound over January Jackson murder
D'Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of utility vehicle in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of a utility vehicle from an equipment store in the 16000 block of Heimbach Road. According to troopers, a 2013 John Deere Gator was taken from GreenMark Equipment sometime between 6 p.m. on September 22 and 8 a.m. on September 23.
wkzo.com
Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
