Portland, OR

Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Hurricane Ian strands Hillsboro family at Walt Disney World

PORTLAND, Ore. — A family from Hillsboro is stuck in Orlando after Hurricane Ian dropped huge amounts of rain the area. “We’ve had this trip planned for a year and a half, so had no idea this was gonna be what we were heading into, but here we are!” said Katie Cooper from her hotel room.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Celebrating the Arch Bridge Centennial

Clackamas County, Ore. — Built in 1922, The Arch Bridge connecting West Linn to Oregon City has now been standing for 100 years. This weekend, the two cities will come together to celebrate the centennial right on the bridge. "I think it's still an icon. It has a very...
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland contractor is searching for his stolen trailer that he says is worth about $40,000. Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 16th construction company owner Kris Listigs dump trailer was stolen. It happened outside of his customer’s house on SE 70th street in Portland. “Those...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead, driver arrested in I-5 crash south of Wilsonville

NEAR WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a collision with a SUV on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville early Friday morning, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. near milepost 279. Tyler Bratton, 24, of Santa Rosa, California died in the crash. Troopers said Bratton...
WILSONVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
KXL

Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime

The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
KATU.com

Person dead in downtown Portland stabbing

Someone was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland late Friday morning, and police say they detained a possible suspect nearby. The stabbing was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street. Arriving officers say they found someone dead at the scene. Police learned...
PORTLAND, OR

