‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city is looking to bring back the 1978 pension plan for first responders, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is talking about retention at the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re losing employees just to Amazon because of our pension...
TDOT worker hit and killed on I-55 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) worker was struck and killed by a car Friday on I-55 near the I-240 interchange in Memphis, according to Memphis Police. According to TDOT, the employee was inspecting the overpass bridge when an oncoming vehicle hit him. MPD said officers...
MLGW reopening offices to walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it will be reopening four of its community officers to walk-in customers. MLGW will reportedly reopen the downtown, Lamar Avenue, Whitehaven and Millington community offices Monday, October 3. MLGW says its Summer Avenue office will remain closed. The downtown, Lamar Avenue, and Whitehaven offices will be […]
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Why it’s so hard to attract grocery stores in parts of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The time it takes you to drive from Memphis to Little Rock, Arkansas. That’s how long it takes one Memphis man to just get fresh, affordable food. James Riley was patiently waiting for a bus with his groceries next to him on a Friday afternoon. Riley said he lives in Smokey City in […]
‘A game changer’: First responders react to reintroduction of city’s 1978 pension plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public safety leaders expressed their joy after the City of Memphis announced it is taking a major step forward in hiring first responders, and making sure they stay in the Bluff City. Mayor Jim Strickland unveiled a plan on Wednesday to bring back the city’s 1978...
St. Jude IRONMAN race hits Shelby County Saturday. Here's what roads will be impacted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Be prepared for delays as nearly 3,000 athletes head to Memphis Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, for the St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3. The athletes will race through Shelby Farms and the area around there for a 1.2 mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and 13.1-mile run. Everyone is...
Memphis police officers, firefighters, dispatchers could return to 1978 pension plan, if approved by council
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some City of Memphis police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers could soon have the option to return to the 1978 pension plan, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Wednesday. Strickland said about 1,000 employees would be eligible for the change effective July 1, 2023, if it is approved by...
Lane closures happening along Interstate 55 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lane closures are happening all along Interstate 55 in Memphis Tuesday night. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, they start at 8 p.m. and won't end until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closures affect all southbound traffic that will shift into the inside northbound lanes. The...
Man tells police ‘I started driving crazy to play with y’all’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces drug and reckless driving charges after police found several narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Thursday night, Memphis police say 31-year-old Demeceo Beale was speeding and driving recklessly in an Infiniti G37 on Mitchell Road. After officers pulled Beale over, they located 40 oxycodone pills, marijuana, […]
Registration for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Oct. 17 across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins in October. Registration will take place for one week beginning Oct. 17. Participants must register in person, according to a release from the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army has provided holiday gifts for children and seniors...
Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. One person is in critical condition, and...
Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
“What are my rights?” East Memphis business questions eviction in middle of five-year lease
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Jazmine Tricoche first opened the doors to her event center, she said she wanted to help make the dreams of the community a reality. “I love bringing creative dreams to life,” said Tricoche, the owner of the Dream Center Event Venue in east Memphis. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces when they’re surprised. Whether it’s a birthday party, baby shower or wedding.”
Interim MLGW Chief Utility Officer Alonzo Weaver prioritizing infrastructure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW's board announced the transition plan for the company Wednesday following the resignation of the current president and CEO J.T. Young. Alonzo Weaver, who will be taking control of leadership, joined MLGW in 1983. He said he is primarily focused on continuing the improvement of the utility company’s infrastructure.
Memphis is growing, but proper accessibility to sidewalks for pedestrians is lagging behind
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis continues to attract people from all over the world. However, the city's mobility connections for pedestrians are still lacking, leaving some community members to feel like they're being left behind. For people like, Fletcher Cleaves, who was paralyzed after a car accident caused by a...
Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy
A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
Two dead after separate crashes early Thursday morning in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is now re-opened on Austin Peay Hwy. after a deadly early morning accident involving a tractor trailer. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 3:21 a.m. at Austin Peay and Joslyn, just north of Yale. Memphis Police said one person died at the scene.
Body found in burning car in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
