Shelby County, TN

WATN Local Memphis

TDOT worker hit and killed on I-55 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) worker was struck and killed by a car Friday on I-55 near the I-240 interchange in Memphis, according to Memphis Police. According to TDOT, the employee was inspecting the overpass bridge when an oncoming vehicle hit him. MPD said officers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW reopening offices to walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it will be reopening four of its community officers to walk-in customers. MLGW will reportedly reopen the downtown, Lamar Avenue, Whitehaven and Millington community offices Monday, October 3. MLGW says its Summer Avenue office will remain closed. The downtown, Lamar Avenue, and Whitehaven offices will be […]
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
TENNESSEE STATE
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Why it’s so hard to attract grocery stores in parts of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The time it takes you to drive from Memphis to Little Rock, Arkansas. That’s how long it takes one Memphis man to just get fresh, affordable food. James Riley was patiently waiting for a bus with his groceries next to him on a Friday afternoon. Riley said he lives in Smokey City in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Lane closures happening along Interstate 55 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lane closures are happening all along Interstate 55 in Memphis Tuesday night. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, they start at 8 p.m. and won't end until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closures affect all southbound traffic that will shift into the inside northbound lanes. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tells police ‘I started driving crazy to play with y’all’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces drug and reckless driving charges after police found several narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Thursday night, Memphis police say 31-year-old Demeceo Beale was speeding and driving recklessly in an Infiniti G37 on Mitchell Road. After officers pulled Beale over, they located 40 oxycodone pills, marijuana, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. One person is in critical condition, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WandaVision
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“What are my rights?” East Memphis business questions eviction in middle of five-year lease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Jazmine Tricoche first opened the doors to her event center, she said she wanted to help make the dreams of the community a reality. “I love bringing creative dreams to life,” said Tricoche, the owner of the Dream Center Event Venue in east Memphis. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces when they’re surprised. Whether it’s a birthday party, baby shower or wedding.”
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy

A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Body found in burning car in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

