Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died after being shot late Thursday in Augusta, one of the latest victims of a surge in violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku, was found in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near...
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta saw two fatal shootings within 12 hours as the CSRA continues to battle a surge in violent crime that’s claimed more than 40 lives since spring. The victim in the latest shooting was 17 years old. Deputies were called at 11:22 a.m. Friday to...
Woman found shot at 12th Street intersection dies
A woman was found shot at the intersection of 12th Street and Anderson Avenue in the Bethlehem neighborhood on Thursday night.
Teen arrested over BB gun at Glenn Hills High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon at Glenn Hills High School, according to authorities. Javar Myron Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.
Third teen arrested in Laney football shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third arrest has been made in connection with a shooting Sept. 16 outside the Laney High School football game against Thomson. Kinte Green, 17, of Thomson, is the latest person arrested in connection with the shooting that happened just after 9 p.m. Sept. 16. The...
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the arrest of the boyfriend of an Aiken County woman who’s been missing for 40 days. Tony Berry was arrested Wednesday night at the Executive Inn at 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. He was found based on information that...
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
ACSO searching for armed bank robbery suspect
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect involved in an armed bank robbery. The incident happened at Security Federal Bank on Augusta Road in Langley around 11:50 A.M. According to authorities, the suspect, described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, a black […]
City of Augusta out of sandbags after offering to Richmond County residents
UPDATE, 4:29 P.M. – According to the City of Augusta, there are no more sandbags to give away. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get […]
Jasper County deputies searching for missing woman
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - Jasper County deputies need your help finding a missing woman who may have been trying to go to an Augusta nursing home. Officials say Andrea "Ann" Thurman was last seen on Tuesday in Monticello in the area of Brooks Drive and Georgia Highway 83. Investigators say...
Armed bandit gets cash from bank in Langley
LANGLEY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun-wielding bank robber got away with some cash Thursday in Aiken County. Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. The robber was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans,...
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store is now in jail – but he didn’t go there easily. Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.
Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
Deputies capture suspect after vehicle chase ends in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a search Tuesday in the area of Lisa Court and Red Leaf Way, deputies said they captured a man who ran on foot after a vehicle pursuit. The suspect was identified by deputies as Andrew Michael Sorley. The search was in full force around midday...
ACSO looking for individual who fled car accident in Beech Island
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who fled the scene of a car accident. According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Blackstone Camp Road and Storm Branch Road in Beech Island. Investigators say that they have determined that the crashed vehicle has been […]
