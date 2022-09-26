ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt County, GA

Colquitt County welcomes new ABAC president

Dr. Tracy Brundage, the new president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College experienced the hospitality of Moultrie and Colquitt County. Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard welcomed Brundage, with a reception held in her honor at the former ABAC on the Square location and in a tour of the community. Brundage says...
J.L. Newbern interim principal announced

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education has named Ms. Valica Sampson as the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School. Ms. Valica Sampson was named the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School on Tuesday, September 27, by the Valdosta Board of Education. Ms. Sampson has been in...
VALDOSTA, GA
Fatality confirmed at Albany fire

ALBANY, GA – Albany Fire is on the scene of a fatal house fire. South Georgia Television News Reporter Mary Alex Anders says Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler is at the scene, located at the corner of N Madison & Tift Avenue. The name of the deceased has yet to...
Georgia Department of Transportation reopens all lane closure restrictions

Georgia DOT announced Friday, all lanes closure restrictions will be lifted, after Hurricane Ian skirted across the coast and left no major damage. All lane closure restrictions put in place on interstates 75, 16, and 95 will be lifted today and construction partners will be allowed to return to work beginning Saturday, October 1.
Lowndes County & City of Valdosta Public Works Host Fall Tire Recycling Event

Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents beginning October 3 through October 14, 2022. Residents can drop off tires Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the City of Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street.
Albany's College Prep Bash prepares students for higher education

The Boys and Girls Club of Albany hosted a College Prep Bash to help students learn the steps for college. Dontravious Simmons, the Director of Teen Services for the Boys and Girls Club of Albany, organized the event so students can "realize their potential." Simmons says that they “are bringing...
ASU student dies in off-campus incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
Lowndes County officials update on Hurricane Ian

Lowndes County Emergency Management officials are urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian sooner rather than later. Based on the current forecast, Lowndes County could see Tropical Storm Force winds beginning Thursday morning. Expect to see heavy rainfall and approximately four to six inches of rain throughout the storm across...
Coffee County to see 25 mph winds as Ian heads toward second landfall

According to Coffee County Emergency Management Director Steve Carver, Coffee County is no longer anticipated to receive a significant amount of rain from what is now one of the strongest storms in U.S. history. At 11:00 a.m., forecasters reported that Ian was around 230 miles from Savannah, traveling north-northeast with a wind intensity of approximately 70 mph.
Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian

Gov. Brian P. Kemp has issued a state of emergency order for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact later in the week. As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The state of emergency will […] The post State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
