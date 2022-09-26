Read full article on original website
Colquitt County welcomes new ABAC president
Dr. Tracy Brundage, the new president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College experienced the hospitality of Moultrie and Colquitt County. Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard welcomed Brundage, with a reception held in her honor at the former ABAC on the Square location and in a tour of the community. Brundage says...
WALB 10
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Though southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest Georgia school districts and colleges are altering school plans out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing list. If more closings are announced, we will update this story. ABAC...
WCTV
Lowndes County, Valdosta City Schools will close Thursday and Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County School district will close all schools and the system offices Thursday and Friday due to the threat of inclement weather, administrators announced. Valdosta City Schools will also be closed those days. VCS was already scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday for fall break.
valdostatoday.com
J.L. Newbern interim principal announced
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education has named Ms. Valica Sampson as the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School. Ms. Valica Sampson was named the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School on Tuesday, September 27, by the Valdosta Board of Education. Ms. Sampson has been in...
southgatv.com
Fatality confirmed at Albany fire
ALBANY, GA – Albany Fire is on the scene of a fatal house fire. South Georgia Television News Reporter Mary Alex Anders says Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler is at the scene, located at the corner of N Madison & Tift Avenue. The name of the deceased has yet to...
wfxl.com
Georgia Department of Transportation reopens all lane closure restrictions
Georgia DOT announced Friday, all lanes closure restrictions will be lifted, after Hurricane Ian skirted across the coast and left no major damage. All lane closure restrictions put in place on interstates 75, 16, and 95 will be lifted today and construction partners will be allowed to return to work beginning Saturday, October 1.
Ian prompts Georgia universities to switch to online classes
Georgia Southern and Savannah State universities are suspended in-person learning.
lowndescounty.com
Lowndes County & City of Valdosta Public Works Host Fall Tire Recycling Event
Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents beginning October 3 through October 14, 2022. Residents can drop off tires Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the City of Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street.
wfxl.com
Albany's College Prep Bash prepares students for higher education
The Boys and Girls Club of Albany hosted a College Prep Bash to help students learn the steps for college. Dontravious Simmons, the Director of Teen Services for the Boys and Girls Club of Albany, organized the event so students can "realize their potential." Simmons says that they “are bringing...
wfxl.com
Lowndes County EM Director chosen to participate in NOAA hazardous weather test project
Ashley Tye, Lowndes County Emergency Management Director was one of 40 emergency managers from across the U.S. that was chosen to participate in National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s week-long hazardous weather test project. According to a Facebook post, the project tests two tools for forecasters that simulated end-to-end severe...
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
wfxl.com
All Southeast Health Departments will be closed amid Hurricane Ian
In a Facebook post, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced that all Southeast Health District sites will be closed on Thursday and Friday. For immediate assistance, please call 1-855-473-4374.
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
wfxl.com
Lowndes County officials update on Hurricane Ian
Lowndes County Emergency Management officials are urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian sooner rather than later. Based on the current forecast, Lowndes County could see Tropical Storm Force winds beginning Thursday morning. Expect to see heavy rainfall and approximately four to six inches of rain throughout the storm across...
douglasnow.com
Coffee County to see 25 mph winds as Ian heads toward second landfall
According to Coffee County Emergency Management Director Steve Carver, Coffee County is no longer anticipated to receive a significant amount of rain from what is now one of the strongest storms in U.S. history. At 11:00 a.m., forecasters reported that Ian was around 230 miles from Savannah, traveling north-northeast with a wind intensity of approximately 70 mph.
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
wfxl.com
Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has issued a state of emergency order for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact later in the week. As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The state of emergency will […] The post State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
